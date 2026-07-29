No safety in numbers: Implats holds lion’s share of SA mine fatalities in 2026

According to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Impala Platinum’s (Implats) Rustenburg mine accounts for more than a third of the 33 mine fatalities recorded to date in 2026.

SABC News reports that the department met with the mine’s workforce and management, along with the labour union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West.

The senior inspector of mines at the department, Jeanette Phefo, urged miners and mine management to reach an agreement to prevent further fatalities.

Implats announced that it would suspend operations from 24 to 28 July to conduct a comprehensive safety reset in response to an increase in safety incidents at the operation.

The PGM producer’s CEO Nico Muller said: “We remain resolute in our commitment to achieving zero harm and are united in our determination to strengthen safety performance at Impala Rustenburg.

“This safety reset reflects our belief that strong safety outcomes require continuous vigilance, meaningful workforce engagement and disciplined execution. It is the right action to take at this time.”

Data discrepency

The mining company and AMCU disagreed on the number of recorded fatalities at the Rustenburg mine.

According to Moses Motlhageng, chief executive at Impala Rustenburg, “From January to July, we’ve lost five members in the line of duty. Two of them within four days, which is unacceptable. While we were bowing our heads, the number rose to six.”

However, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa disagreed.

“When you say only five people died, I tend not to agree with you. Seven people died at Impala. Irrespective of that, it was not an accident per se. That person died at work, and it’s a mine accident,” said Mathunjwa.

IOL reports a discrepancy between the union and the department over the total number of mine fatalities recorded in 2026. The department puts the figure at 33, while AMCU believes it’s 35.

The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) launched the Zero Harm initiative to eliminate fatalities, injuries, and occupational diseases in South African mines.

In 2025, South African mining recorded 41 fatalities, marking a record annual low and a 91% improvement on 484 deaths in 1994.

But 2026 has already seen several incidents, including a mud rush that killed five mineworkers at Ekapa and two fatalities at Sibanye-Stillwater’s ultra-deep-level gold mine in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin.