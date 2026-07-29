South Africa
Energy & Mining Health & Safety
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SRK ConsultingAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    No safety in numbers: Implats holds lion’s share of SA mine fatalities in 2026

    According to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Impala Platinum’s (Implats) Rustenburg mine accounts for more than a third of the 33 mine fatalities recorded to date in 2026.
    29 Jul 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Implats

    SABC News reports that the department met with the mine’s workforce and management, along with the labour union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West.

    The senior inspector of mines at the department, Jeanette Phefo, urged miners and mine management to reach an agreement to prevent further fatalities.

    Implats announced that it would suspend operations from 24 to 28 July to conduct a comprehensive safety reset in response to an increase in safety incidents at the operation.

    The PGM producer’s CEO Nico Muller said: “We remain resolute in our commitment to achieving zero harm and are united in our determination to strengthen safety performance at Impala Rustenburg.

    “This safety reset reflects our belief that strong safety outcomes require continuous vigilance, meaningful workforce engagement and disciplined execution. It is the right action to take at this time.”

    Data discrepency

    The mining company and AMCU disagreed on the number of recorded fatalities at the Rustenburg mine.

    According to Moses Motlhageng, chief executive at Impala Rustenburg, “From January to July, we’ve lost five members in the line of duty. Two of them within four days, which is unacceptable. While we were bowing our heads, the number rose to six.”

    However, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa disagreed.

    “When you say only five people died, I tend not to agree with you. Seven people died at Impala. Irrespective of that, it was not an accident per se. That person died at work, and it’s a mine accident,” said Mathunjwa.

    IOL reports a discrepancy between the union and the department over the total number of mine fatalities recorded in 2026. The department puts the figure at 33, while AMCU believes it’s 35.

    The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) launched the Zero Harm initiative to eliminate fatalities, injuries, and occupational diseases in South African mines.

    In 2025, South African mining recorded 41 fatalities, marking a record annual low and a 91% improvement on 484 deaths in 1994.

    But 2026 has already seen several incidents, including a mud rush that killed five mineworkers at Ekapa and two fatalities at Sibanye-Stillwater’s ultra-deep-level gold mine in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin.

    Read more: SABC news, Mining, IOL, SABC News, MCSA, health and safety, Implats, Impala Platinum, Joseph Mathunjwa, AMCU, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, Zero Harm, Nico Muller, Sibanye-Stillwater, mine fatalities, Minerals Council South Africa, Impala Rustenburg, mining in South Africa, Moses Motlhageng, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, DMPR, South African mining, South African mining companies, PGM mining
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz