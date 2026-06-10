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    Nhlanhla and Khensani Nobanda unveil Nobanda Investment Group

    South Africa’s marketing and media sector has a new structural player with the launch of Nobanda Investment Group, a holding company formed by 555 Media Hub founder Nhlanhla Nobanda, alongside Nedbank CMO Khensani Nobanda.
    10 Jun 2026
    10 Jun 2026
    Khensani (left) and Nhlanhla (right) have formed Nobanda Investment Group.
    Khensani (left) and Nhlanhla (right) have formed Nobanda Investment Group.

    Next phase

    The group will oversee the next phase of growth for 555 Media Hub, which has evolved from a small activations-focused startup into a full-service 360° agency. Built over years of expansion across production, digital, media strategy and insights — and with experience across multiple African markets — the business is now being repositioned into a more specialised structure.

    Khensani who is the executive chairperson of the group said she is planning on using her more than 20 years of experience to build ownership.

    "What Nhlanhla has built with 555 Media Hub is remarkable, a business born from nothing, built on purpose, and now structured to scale.

    "My role is to bring the strategic perspective I've developed across more than two decades of brand-building to help amplify what is already an extraordinary foundation. Together, we are building something that goes well beyond advertising. We are building ownership," said Khensani.

    Five subsidiaries

    That restructuring sees 555 Media Hub unbundled into five standalone subsidiaries: 555 Tech, 555 Media, 555 Production, 555 PR and 555 Creative. Each unit will operate independently, focusing on a specific discipline such as technology, media buying, production, public relations and creative services, while still sitting under the broader holding company.

    Said Nhlanhla: "We didn't build 555 Media Hub to stay in one lane. From day one, adaptability has been our superpower, from activations to production, from analogue to digital, and now from a single agency to a full investment holding company. This next chapter is about creating structures that last, opportunities that ripple outward, and an industry that looks and feels more like the country we live in."

    Alongside the commercial expansion, the group is launching the Alex Foundation, a non-profit initiative aimed at supporting young people from under-resourced communities who want to enter the creative industries, adding a social impact layer to the business model.

    Read more: Nedbank, Khensani Nobanda, 555 Media Hub
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