Marketing leader Tunca Rodoplu named Canon SA country director

Tunca Rodoplu has been appointed as country director for Canon South Africa effective 1 July 2026. He will lead the company’s strategy and drive growth across the Canon portfolio in Southern Africa.

Tunca Rodoplu has been appointed as country director for Canon South Africa. Source: Supplied.

Regional and commercial experience

Rodoplu brings extensive regional and commercial experience to the role, having held senior positions across Canon EMEA. Most recently he served as Canon South Africa’s sales & marketing director for B2B, where he led commercial strategy and built customer and partner relationships across the sub-Saharan market for integrated printing solutions.

In this role, Rodoplu will drive Canon’s growth strategy across Southern Africa by strengthening both partner networks and direct sales channels.

He is tasked with expanding the company's digital production printing and imaging solutions, while capturing a larger share of the office printing market. Additionally, Rodoplu will champion Canon’s Kyosei philosophy, helping customers boost efficiency, reduce their environmental footprint, and adopt circular economy practices.

Rodoplu succeeds David Preston, who retires on 30 June 2026 after a 38-year career with Canon. Preston joined the organisation in 1988 and held several senior roles, including B2B development director and strategy director for the Emerging Markets Business Unit, before being appointed managing country director of Canon South Africa in 2020.

Modernising operations

During his six years leading the business, Preston grew market share across key categories and modernised core operations. Guided by Canon’s Kyosei philosophy - living and working together for the common good, he oversaw the company’s achievement of a Level 3 B-BBEE rating and launched social initiatives including the Canon Young People Programme and the Miraisha Programme. Canon thanks Preston for his long-standing commitment to the organisation and wishes him well in retirement.

Rodoplu said: “Our ambition is to grow Canon’s presence in Southern Africa by working closely with our partners and customers to deliver integrated solutions that create real business value. At the same time, we remain committed to helping organisations operate more sustainably by reducing their environmental impact, fully aligned with Canon’s Kyosei philosophy.”