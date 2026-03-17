8 days to South Africa’s premier sustainability forum: Engage directly with ministers and industry leaders

Recognised as the premier forum for strategic dialogue on sustainability and inclusive economic growth, the Future of Sustainability Conference 2026 offers an unmatched opportunity to engage with South Africa’s foremost business leaders, government officials, and thought leaders at the Indaba Hotel, Johannesburg, on 24 to 25 March 2026.

Guiding the two days of high-level dialogue will be renowned broadcaster and award-winning journalist, Leanne Manas, who will serve as MC and moderator, bringing decades of experience interviewing global leaders, policymakers and industry innovators, ensuring dynamic and insightful discussions throughout the conference.

The event will feature deputy minister of Water and Sanitation, Mbangiseni David Mahlobo, whose extensive experience in public administration, provincial governance, and national policymaking has been instrumental in advancing South Africa’s water security and sanitation strategies.

Also delivering an address is deputy minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, a distinguished member of the National Assembly, widely respected for his work in governance, finance, and sustainable development policy. His participation ensures that delegates will have exclusive access to high-level perspectives on legislative priorities, environmental stewardship, and the mechanisms shaping sustainable growth in South Africa.

Beyond the deputy ministers’ addresses, the programme features a series of expert-led panels exploring some of the most pressing sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the country and the continent.

Highlights include:

Supporting Grassroots Green Waste Champions: Tools, finance and mentorship – a panel hosted by Heineken Beverages, exploring how grassroots entrepreneurs are transforming waste into economic opportunity while building South Africa’s circular economy.

– a panel hosted by Heineken Beverages, exploring how grassroots entrepreneurs are transforming waste into economic opportunity while building South Africa’s circular economy. Practical Partnerships for Urban Water Security – a panel hosted in partnership with UN Global Compact Network South Africa and moderated by Achieng Ojwang, executive director, exploring how collaboration between government, business, and communities can strengthen failing urban water systems through practical public-private-community partnerships. Real-world case studies and replicable models will be highlighted to help safeguard urban water infrastructure and economic stability.

– a panel hosted in partnership with UN Global Compact Network South Africa and moderated by Achieng Ojwang, executive director, exploring how collaboration between government, business, and communities can strengthen failing urban water systems through practical public-private-community partnerships. Real-world case studies and replicable models will be highlighted to help safeguard urban water infrastructure and economic stability. The Next Decade of Development: What must change now to secure Africa’s future – a strategic keynote from Maxwell Gomera, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme, examining how African economies can accelerate inclusive growth while navigating climate and fiscal pressures.

– a strategic keynote from Maxwell Gomera, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme, examining how African economies can accelerate inclusive growth while navigating climate and fiscal pressures. Powering Change: Lessons, milestones and the road ahead – a keynote delivered by Nontokozo Hadebe, Group executive: Strategy & Sustainability, Eskom, examining the transformation of Eskom, focusing on improvements in governance, operational performance, and leadership reforms aimed at strengthening reliability and long-term sustainability within South Africa’s electricity system. Hadebe will reflect on lessons learned from past challenges while outlining how the utility is embedding accountability, innovation, and strategic reform to drive its ongoing turnaround.

Delegates will gain practical strategies to implement within their own organisations, such as:

Practical strategies to address resource scarcity, urban infrastructure resilience, and climate adaptation.



Insight into emerging technologies, innovative business models, and forward-thinking governance frameworks.



Guidance on credible sustainability reporting, cross-sector collaboration, and how inclusive leadership can drive both societal and economic impact.

View the full draft agenda here: https://issuu.com/topcomedia/docs/fos_draft_programme_2026_for_external_use_.

Exclusive networking and access

Beyond the content, the Future of Sustainability Conference offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with senior government officials, industry innovators, and policy architects. This enables participants to cultivate strategic relationships, exchange ideas with peers at the highest level, and influence the sustainability agenda across sectors.

Our sponsors and partners

Heineken Beverages, FNB in partnership with Wesbank, Nestlé, Isanti Glass, Solar Energy Africa, TDS Energies, Petco, PlastiGreen, Leap’s LAB17 Foundation, Growing Paper, UN Global Compact South Africa, Good Governance Africa, Cima, Procter & Gamble, GreenCape, Primedia OOH, Sault’d Rose, Nailporium, and more.

Secure your place

Attendance is limited. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with South Africa’s sustainability leaders and gain authoritative insights from government and industry experts.

Ticket link: https://qkt.io/jWe585.

For more information: https://get.futureofsustainability.co.za/future-of-sustainability-conference/.



