Hook, Line & Sinker appointed as PR agency for Top Employers Institute

Operating in 131 countries and certifying more than 2,500 organisations globally, Top Employers Institute, Africa (TEI) has appointed Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) as PR partner to strengthen its presence across the continent.

Established as a global authority on workplace excellence, TEI works with the world’s most recognised blue-chip brands, delivering a rigorous certification programme, workplace research, and data-led insights, to benchmark and elevate business performance. Its prestigious annual ‘Top Employers Certification Celebration Dinner’ is widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms that unites thousands of senior business leaders to celebrate excellence in people management.

The appointment comes at a time when competition for talent intensifies in Africa, with companies placing greater emphasis on measurable, world-class people strategies. HLS will deliver a strategic, insight-led B2B PR programme designed to build authority, increase visibility and drive commercial growth across markets. The approach combines targeted, high-impact media engagement with executive profiling and thought leadership, positioning TEI leadership at the forefront of the ‘future of work’ conversations. HLS will deliver a digital-first strategy, spanning LinkedIn, SEO-driven content, and multimedia storytelling including podcast and video, to ensure sustained visibility and deeper audience engagement.

“Africa is a high-growth, high-potential market, and organisations across the continent are recognising that people practices are directly linked to business success,” says Nazia Osman, head of marketing for Africa at Top Employers Institute. “We required a partner that understands both the media landscape and the strategic importance of our brand. Hook, Line & Sinker brings the successful combination of insight and award-winning execution to help us strengthen our presence and tell more impactful business stories.”

Adam Hunter, managing director at Hook, Line & Sinker, added: “Top Employers Institute sits at the centre of one of the most important business conversations globally today, how organisations build high-performing, future-ready workforces. We have worked closely with the team over the past three years and are proud to support the business on a retained basis. Our strength lies in combining B2B PR with digital capability, enabling us to deliver measurable ROI in complex and competitive markets across Africa.”

For more information about the Top Employers Institute, visit www.top-employers.com.



