Why South African brands are evaluating digital-first PR agencies

AI-generated content, leaner newsrooms and changing audience behaviour are forcing brands to rethink how they communicate. Research indicates that 76% of decision-makers say thought leadership directly influences which businesses they shortlist, while 89% of B2B leads originate from LinkedIn.

This shift is reshaping the role of PR agencies. What was once largely associated with press releases and media coverage now sits far closer to reputation, digital influence and business strategy. Increasingly, brands are looking to digital-first PR firms to help navigate this shift.

“Communication has moved much closer to leadership and commercial strategy,” says Adam Hunter, managing director at Hook, Line & Sinker. “The market has changed. Brands are being evaluated across digital platforms every single day.”

So, what’s changed?

Digital has changed the speed of brand reputation. AI has changed the volume of content, and audience behaviour has changed the rules completely.

Data indicates that South Africans now spend more than nine hours online daily, while WhatsApp, LinkedIn, podcasts and creator-led content shape business perception long before a journalist writes a headline. Meanwhile, newsrooms continue operating with leaner editorial teams and faster publishing cycles.

For South African companies operating in highly competitive and politically complex markets, this creates both opportunity and risk.

Reputation is built at digital speed

Today, a brand’s reputation is shaped and influenced algorithmically, socially and digitally in real time.

Perception forms quickly through search engines and private online communities where brands often have little direct control over the conversation. Communication failures no longer remain internal issues. They become public conversation points that can be amplified within hours.

This is especially true during periods of pressure. AI-driven news cycles have dramatically shortened response windows. Research reveals that 93% of consumers believe brands must keep pace with online culture and conversations as they happen. When leadership silence creates an information vacuum, reputational damage can spread nationally before a formal response is issued.

Handled properly, moments of pressure can strengthen credibility and reinforce trust. Handled poorly, they directly impact customer confidence, investor sentiment and long-term brand value.

PR agencies are now inside leadership conversations from the start, helping organisations assess potential digital fallout, before communication reaches the market.

Credibility is the commercial asset

As audiences grow increasingly skeptical of generic corporate messaging and AI-generated content, credibility has become one of the most valuable assets a brand can build. Not surprising since seven in ten people believe leaders deliberately mislead the public through exaggeration or misinformation.

Exposure without trust carries minimal long-term value. Unlike advertising, earned media depends on journalists and audiences choosing to engage because a story carries relevance, authority and genuine insight.

“AI has flooded digital platforms with content. Attention is cheap. Credibility is not,” says Hunter. “Brands cutting through are the ones contributing informed perspectives across every platform their audience actually uses.”

This is particularly acute in South Africa, where governance, accountability and corporate conduct remain highly scrutinised public conversations.

Digital is the communications model

Ninety-one percent of businesses now use video as a marketing tool, while podcast audiences continue growing alongside increased mobile and streaming consumption. PR, social media, executive visibility, search, podcasts, video and reputation management now operate inside the same ecosystem.

Modern agencies work across earned media, executive LinkedIn strategy, SEO-focused content, influencer engagement, podcasting, video production and digital reputation management simultaneously. This integrated approach is especially important for global businesses operating across Africa, where messaging must remain globally aligned while reflecting local market realities and cultural nuance.

This shift led to the launch of HLS Studios, an in-house podcast and broadcast facility designed to support multimedia storytelling. Owned media remains underutilised by many brands despite its growing role in building authority, search visibility and audience trust.

Executive visibility is business strategy

More than 73% of decision-makers indicate that an organisation’s thought leadership is a more trustworthy form of assessing company capability than traditional marketing material. In addition, executive-led content generates up to two times higher engagement than corporate brand posts.

Yet this remains an underdeveloped opportunity for many South African businesses despite its influence across reputation, recruitment, investor confidence and commercial trust.

“Leadership visibility is no longer optional,” notes Hunter. “Audiences expect accountability and direct communication from business leaders. Silence and vague corporate messaging create skepticism very quickly.”

PR is accountable to business growth

Boards and executives are placing growing pressure on communications teams to demonstrate measurable commercial impact.

Modern PR measurement now focuses on commercial influence across digital platforms, including search visibility, website traffic, executive engagement, lead generation and brand authority.

The bigger shift

South Africa now has more than 50 million internet users, according to DataReportal. In this environment, reputation can strengthen or unravel at unprecedented speed, and the brands that understand this are moving communications from a support function to the centre of business strategy.

The expectation is no longer just visibility. Brands are looking for strategic partners that can build digital authority, improve search visibility, position leadership effectively and connect communication directly to growth.

In a market where public perception shifts faster than ever, digital-first PR is no longer a nice-to-have. It is a critical business-growth driver.



