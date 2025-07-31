More #WPRDAY2025
World Wide Fund for Nature appoints Hook, Line & Sinker as PR agency
WWF is one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organisations with operations in nearly 100 countries. It has spent more than 60 years helping people and nature thrive. WWF South Africa works at the intersection of people, nature and sustainability, addressing the country’s environmental challenges through a mix of biodiversity conservation, policy advocacy, science-based research, community engagement, and partnerships with government, the private sector and civil society.
Under the new mandate, HLS will deliver an integrated communications strategy to drive awareness and public engagement in support of WWF South Africa’s critical environmental mission, for people and nature.
The agency’s in-house podcast and TV studio will also play a pivotal role in creating platform-native storytelling and owned content that brings WWF’s mission to life.
“This is more than a new client win, it’s a partnership built on shared values,” says Emma Rijkers, deputy managing director of Hook, Line & Sinker. “WWF South Africa plays an important role in protecting people and nature, and we’re honoured to help shape that message and amplify it across national and global platforms.”
Pedzi Gozo, executive manager of strategic communications at WWF South Africa, adds, “WWF South Africa required a digital PR partner that not only understands strategic communications but also how to connect emotionally and credibly with both people and policy. With a track record of award-winning purpose-led campaigns and shaping conversations for global power brands, HLS is poised to help WWF South Africa raise awareness of what matters most: our natural world.”
The appointment marks a major milestone for HLS as it continues to scale its portfolio of global and mission-driven brands, including SAP Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), DKMS Africa, and the Santa Shoebox Project.
