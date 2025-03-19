Hook, Line and Sinker strengthens leadership team amid 2025 growth

PR and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) is proud to announce the promotions of two key team members: Emma Rijkers to deputy managing director and Crystal Slingers to senior account director, in recognition of their leadership and contributions to the agency’s ongoing success.

These promotions come as HLS marks six years of strong growth, new client wins, and a continued focus on delivering creative, digital-first solutions.

Emma Rijkers has been promoted to deputy managing director, stepping up from her role as business unit director. With over 13 years in PR, she has been instrumental in shaping HLS's strategic direction and operational excellence. Her journey with HLS began in 2021 when she joined as business unit manager, bringing a wealth of knowledge from her tenure in publishing and leading PR agencies. Rijkers's expertise in corporate communications, strategy, and content has been pivotal in guiding the team and ensuring client objectives are met with precision and creativity.

Crystal Slingers moves into the role of senior account director, reflecting her dedication and significant contributions to HLS's client success. Starting at the company as a senior account manager in 2022, Slingers demonstrated exceptional skill in managing client relationships and delivering impactful campaigns. Her sharp strategic thinking and client-first approach have helped fuel both agency growth and client success. In her new role, Slingers will continue to lead client engagements, mentor staff, and contribute to the agency's strategic initiatives.

A growing force in PR and communications

Since launching in 2019, HLS has grown exponentially, expanding its team to 14 full-time staff and working with over 25 clients across South Africa, Africa, the UAE, USA, and Europe. The agency’s integrated approach – blending PR, marketing, advertising, and social media – has attracted major global brands, including SAP, Cisco, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Meet and Code in partnership with Amazon. This year, HLS secured seven major client renewals in Q1, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted, results-driven agency.

HLS’s creativity and impact have been recognised with several industry awards. In 2023, the agency took silver for South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy of the Year at the Prism Awards, alongside wins in the Best Technology and Healthcare categories. In 2024, HLS was named ‘Creative PR & Communications Experts of the Year’ at the UK’s Corporate Vision Small Business Awards, highlighting the agency's creativity, innovation, and exceptional customer growth.

HLS managing director, Adam Hunter shared: “One of the most rewarding parts of my role is seeing our staff upskill and grow. Emma and Crystal are not only key members of our team but also a big part of what makes HLS special.”

Hunter added: “Their drive, expertise, and leadership have played a major role in our success. These promotions are well deserved, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to push the agency forward. As we scale up, win new business, and strengthen our position as a leading agency, I know they’ll be instrumental in shaping our next phase.”

With a strong leadership team in place, the agency is poised to continue delivering strategic, measurable, and impactful communication solutions to its diverse clientele. As HLS marks six years of success, it remains focused on setting new industry benchmarks and helping brands thrive in an ever-evolving media and communications environment.

Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) is an integrated public relations and marketing agency that helps brands to find the right story hook, by selecting the best communications line, to deliver the ultimate campaign sinker. For more information about HLS and the agency’s award winning expertise, visit www.hooklinesinker.biz or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.



