Hook, Line & Sinker launches TV and podcast studio

Award-winning PR and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), is proud to unveil HLS Studios, the agency’s in-house TV and podcast production facility, designed to strengthen its digital services and integrated capabilities. The strategic expansion provides high-quality audio and visual content as HLS continues to grow and diversify offerings in the digital PR space.
Issued by Hook, Line & Sinker
17 Jun 2025
17 Jun 2025
Located in Woodstock, Cape Town, the 50 square-meter studio offers three versatile sets: a formal news desk for interviews and reporting, a casual two-armchair setup for relaxed conversations, and a five-seater table ideal for group or panel discussions. The sound-proof studio is air-conditioned and features professional lighting and camera equipment, wood-panel walls with LED lighting, colour-changing lights for client branding, and teleprompters for speakers.

As on-demand content continues to grow, podcasting in South Africa has emerged as one of the fastest-growing formats with over 3.2 million listeners in 2023 increasing to 4.8 million by 2027. This shift underscores the importance for brands to adapt their marketing and PR strategies to remain relevant and engaging across digital platforms.

Heading up the studio, HLS has appointed Chloe Kiley as digital content lead. Kiley will oversee the full content lifecycle including bookings, creative concepts, production and post editing, all tailored for clients’ unique production needs. Kiley’s role as digital content lead will also include managing the HLS social media division to ensure optimal content curation and distribution across all channels and platforms.

With more than 60% of PR budgets now allocated to digital content creation, influencer engagement and online media, HLS Studios is a natural extension of the agency’s offering. “Public relations is no longer confined to just a press release,” says Adam Hunter, managing director at Hook, Line & Sinker. “PR now lives across all digital platforms. HLS Studios elevates our service offering, adds further value to our campaigns, and strategically connects the communications dots for our clients.”

Studio bookings are available on a half-day or full-day basis. Additional services include graphics, animation, music and jingles, and creative assets. To book HLS Studios or to find out more, email: zib.reknisenilkooh@eolhc.

Hook, Line & Sinker
Meet South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy of 2023. Innovative and award winning, HLS provides integrated PR & Marketing services to local and global power brands across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. This is done by developing newsworthy and engaging content to HOOK audiences, selecting the best platforms & communications LINE, to deliver the ultimate campaign SINKER.
