Ascent Africa spearheads Spinnaker Support’s South African market entry campaign

Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of third-party enterprise software support, has officially entered the South African market with the launch of its Johannesburg-based operation, led by managing director Teko Mojaki.

This expansion is being driven in partnership with Ascent Africa, an integrated marketing and communications agency supporting Spinnaker Support’s go-to-market approach in the region. Together, they are introducing a bold new narrative for enterprise IT through the campaign: “Your IT roadmap. Your control.”

“Your IT roadmap. Your control. Take back control of your enterprise technology.”

At its core, the campaign speaks directly to a growing reality within South African organisations: enterprise technology decisions can no longer be dictated solely by vendor timelines. They must be shaped by business priorities, operational realities, and long-term strategic intent.

Who Spinnaker Support Is

Founded in 2008, Spinnaker Support has grown into a trusted global partner, supporting more than 1,300 organisations across over 100 countries. The company provides third-party support, managed services, and consulting across major enterprise platforms, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.

Its approach enables organisations to reduce operating costs, extend the lifespan of critical systems, and operate independently of vendor-imposed upgrade cycles. In doing so, businesses gain the flexibility to invest in innovation and transformation on their own terms, not according to external pressures.

This model challenges the traditional support paradigm by offering a more responsive, accountable, and business-aligned alternative, one that is increasingly resonating with South African CIOs and executives.

A strategic market entry, powered by Ascent Africa

Spinnaker Support’s entry into South Africa is not a conventional expansion. It is a deliberate, insight-led market introduction shaped in collaboration with Ascent Africa.

Ascent Africa is an integrated marketing and communications agency that helps organisations across industries define their voice, sharpen their market positioning, and build narratives that resonate with purpose and lasting impact in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Through the “Your IT Roadmap. Your Control.” campaign, Ascent Africa and Spinnaker Support are reframing the enterprise IT conversation in South Africa, moving it away from passive vendor dependence and toward active business ownership.

This is not simply about entering a new market. It is about shifting mindsets.

Strong local and global backing

Spinnaker Support’s South African operations are supported by African Rainbow Capital (ARC), the investment holding company founded by Dr Patrice Motsepe.

ARC’s backing brings both financial strength and deep local market understanding, reinforcing Spinnaker Support’s long-term commitment to South Africa. It also signals strong institutional confidence in a model that prioritises control, efficiency, and sustainable value creation.

Leadership grounded in experience

At the helm of the South African business is Teko Mojaki, a seasoned technology executive with expertise in enterprise systems and digital transformation.

Formerly a partner at PwC South Africa, where he led the SAP practice, Mojaki has built a reputation for translating complex IT environments into clear, actionable strategies that deliver measurable business value.

His leadership reflects the very essence of the campaign: helping organisations move from reactive decision-making to intentional, controlled, and strategically aligned technology management.

Shaping a New Enterprise IT Narrative in South Africa

Through the “Your IT Roadmap. Your Control.” campaign, Spinnaker Support and Ascent Africa are reframing how organisations approach enterprise IT.

The focus is shifting from vendor-driven decisions to business-led control, enabling organisations to reduce costs, extend system value, and align technology with strategic priorities.

This is more than a market entry. It is the beginning of a broader shift. South African organisations are increasingly asking not just what technology they use, but who controls it.

And that is exactly what this campaign sets out to answer:

Your IT roadmap. Your control. Take back control of your enterprise technology.



