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    Ascent Africa supports Spinnaker Support’s market entry through leadership breakfast

    Issued by Ascent Africa
    3 Jun 2026
    3 Jun 2026
    Spinnaker Support has officially marked a major milestone in its South African market entry with the successful hosting of its inaugural executive event in the country, the “Legacy into the Future” Leadership Breakfast, held at the Saxon Hotel in Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

    The exclusive breakfast engagement brought together CEOs, technology leaders, business executives, and senior decision-makers for a high-level conversation centred on leadership under pressure, strategic decision-making, and the future of enterprise technology in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. The event provided a platform for open dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing organisations as they navigate digital transformation, economic uncertainty, and shifting technology landscapes.

    The event was moderated by a prominent figure in technology journalism and broadcasting, Aki Anastasiou and featured a distinguished leadership panel that included Mathew Stava, Global CEO and Chairman of Spinnaker Support;Teko Mojaki, managing director of Spinnaker Support South Africa. Jon Gill, EMEA Vice President for Sales at Spinnaker Support; Rob Godlonton, CEO of IQbusiness and Doug Gibson, Managing Partner at Invictus.

    Ascent Africa supports Spinnaker Support&#x2019;s market entry through leadership breakfast

    Together, the panel unpacked some of the most pressing issues facing enterprise leaders today, from forced cloud migration and rising SAP, Oracle, and VMware support costs to the growing need for greater flexibility, operational efficiency, and long-term strategic control within enterprise IT environments.

    The event also marked the first official South African appearance by Spinnaker Support’s Global CEO, Matt Stava, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to the local market and its long-term growth ambitions within the region.

    The breakfast forms part of Spinnaker Support’s broader South African market entry campaign, “Your IT Roadmap. Your Control.”, a strategic positioning platform developed in partnership with integrated marketing and communications agency Ascent Africa.

    For Ascent Africa, the “Legacy into the Future” Leadership Breakfast represented more than a launch event. It reflected a broader shift in how enterprise technology conversations are evolving in South Africa, from reactive technology management toward more intentional, business led decision making.

    Ascent Africa supports Spinnaker Support&#x2019;s market entry through leadership breakfast

    As enterprise leaders continue navigating rapid transformation, rising operational pressures, and evolving technology ecosystems, the discussions emerging from the breakfast reinforced one clear message: the future of enterprise technology belongs to organisations that prioritise flexibility, strategic control, and long-term value creation.

    The “Legacy into the Future” Leadership Breakfast marks the beginning of what both Spinnaker Support and Ascent Africa believe will be a meaningful and impactful presence within the South African market, one focused not only on technology support, but on reshaping the broader enterprise IT conversation.

    Visit our website to learn more about the work that Ascent Africa is doing.https://ascent.africa/

    Read more: Ascent Africa, Spinnaker Support
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    Ascent Africa
    Ascent Africa is a 100% Black-owned, female-owned and youth-owned integrated marketing and communications agency operating at the intersection of strategy, creativity, corporate storytelling and technology. We partner with organisations navigating complexity, growth and heightened accountability, delivering integrated solutions that build credibility, align stakeholders and translate ambition into measurable outcomes. Our work spans public institutions, corporates and growth-focused organisations across Africa, helping clients strengthen positioning, drive engagement and achieve sustainable impact over time. We lead. We transform. We elevate.
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