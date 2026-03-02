Ascent Africa launches with bold vision to redefine integrated marketing in South Africa

New-generation agency positions itself at the intersection of strategy, creativity, technology and intelligence to support organisations navigating complexity and growth.

South Africa’s marketing and communications industry is evolving rapidly. Organisations are operating in environments shaped by public scrutiny, stakeholder complexity, technological disruption and heightened accountability for results. In this context, the role of marketing has shifted from a promotional support function to strategic infrastructure that connects leadership, strategy, stakeholders and measurable outcomes.

It is within this changing landscape that integrated marketing and communications agency Ascent Africa officially launches its next chapter, positioning itself as a partner built for organisations navigating complexity, growth and transformation. While the launch marks a refreshed identity and strategic evolution, Ascent Africa itself is not new to the market. The company has been operating for seven years, building credibility, capability and institutional trust across public sector, infrastructure and corporate environments. Founded in 2019 on the belief that communication, when executed with discipline and clarity, can shape institutions and strengthen societies, the agency has grown steadily through deliberate investment in systems, people and delivery excellence.

“Africa is young. Africa is bold. Africa is rising. The organisations that succeed in this environment will be those that communicate with clarity, coherence and long term intent,” says Liat Madinane, managing director of Ascent Africa. “Marketing today is not just about visibility. It is about trust, alignment and sustained organisational relevance.”

Liat Madinane, managing director of Ascent Africa

Ascent Africa is a 100% youth owned, 100% female owned and 100% Black owned agency, reflecting both the demographic realities of the continent and South Africa’s transformation priorities. The agency partners with public institutions, state owned entities, corporates, industry bodies and growth focused organisations across sectors including infrastructure, industrial development, manufacturing and policy innovation.

Over the past seven years, the business has evolved from a founder led vision into a trusted institutional partner supporting complex programmes at national scale. The agency has worked with organisations including the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), the National Policy Data Observatory (NPDO) under the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) and industrial and infrastructure clients requiring communications aligned to investment, policy and public accountability environments.

Rather than focusing solely on creative outputs, Ascent Africa’s model integrates strategic advisory, brand and narrative development, communications and stakeholder engagement, marketing activation, technology integration and performance measurement within a unified framework. This approach reflects a growing industry recognition that measurable outcomes, not activity volume, define marketing effectiveness. The company operates at the intersection of strategy, creativity, corporate storytelling, technology and performance intelligence, helping organisations translate complexity into clarity and ambition into action.

Ascent Africa’s growth over the past year has been marked by portfolio expansion, team development and the establishment of its Johannesburg headquarters in Rosebank, positioning it within one of South Africa’s leading business districts. This period has also reflected a broader maturation of the business as it enters a new phase aligned with its long term ambition to support organisations operating across Africa.

Central to Ascent Africa’s philosophy are three principles: Lead, Transform and Elevate. These pillars guide the agency’s work in helping organisations define direction, align stakeholders and build narratives capable of sustaining credibility over time. The company’s positioning reflects a belief that Africa’s rise requires institutions that are clear in purpose, disciplined in execution and accountable for outcomes.

For Liat Madinane, the launch represents more than a brand milestone. It signals commitment to South Africa’s progress and the continent’s future. “We believe deeply in South Africa, in its potential, its people and its transformation journey,” says Liat Madinane. “Young businesses have a responsibility not only to grow, but to create opportunity, solve meaningful problems and contribute to national progress. Our work is ultimately about moving organisations and society forward.” The launch also reflects broader momentum within Africa’s marketing and communications sector, where demand is increasing for partners capable of integrating data, technology and storytelling to support organisational growth across borders and industries. Ascent Africa’s refreshed brand identity and digital presence launch alongside the announcement, showcasing the agency’s portfolio, services and future growth trajectory. For the team, however, the moment is less about arrival and more about responsibility.

“This chapter represents responsibility to the clients who trust us, the team building this vision and the continent whose stories we are privileged to help shape,” says Liat Madinane. “We are building with long term intent.”

For more information visit www.ascent.africa



