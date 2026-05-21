How registered counsellors build resilience in South Africa

The resilience of South Africans is always being stress-tested by the country’s high rates of trauma due to poverty, inequality, crime, gender-based violence and substance abuse. In the places where we live, work and get an education, there is also rising burnout, depression and anxiety with clear effects on learning outcomes, productivity, and workplace culture.

There is substantial awareness in communities, institutions and organisations that building, and then protecting resilience is crucial; that early intervention matters, and that people need support before things escalate. This creates demand for mental health professionals who have the skills to listen effectively, de-escalate emotional distress, provide structured, ethical support and refer appropriately.

Denisha September, a registered counsellor and programme coordinator at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), says: “South Africans often pride ourselves on being resilient, but much of what we call resilience is actually endurance under pressure rather than healthy coping. The biggest gap lies in emotional processing, early help-seeking and sustained support. People continue to function outwardly while internally carrying chronic stress, unresolved trauma and burnout. This is particularly prevalent in schools, workplaces and communities facing ongoing socio-economic strain.”

How registered counsellors change everyday spaces

The work of registered counsellors largely happens right in the places where mental health crises are seeded. But they are not just first responders to a crisis. They are also enablers of improved functioning in everyday environments, bridging wellness and clinical care, and prevention and intervention. Not every mental health struggle needs long-term therapy, and the scalable, short-term support that registered counsellors provide may be more appropriate and effective for many people.

This practical, embedded form of care allows registered counsellors to identify problems early and intervene before they become severe. In schools, this may include emotional literacy programmes, behavioural observation, support for learners struggling with adjustment difficulties, and guidance for parents and educators. In workplaces, registered counsellors may facilitate stress management workshops, conflict mediation, return-to-work support following illness or trauma, and brief counselling interventions before burnout becomes entrenched.

While registered counsellors are often associated with crisis response, their greatest long-term impact lies in early intervention. September explains: “Early intervention changes long-term outcomes by reducing the severity and duration of mental health difficulties, lowering absenteeism and dropout rates, and helping individuals develop healthier coping patterns before maladaptive behaviours become fixed.”

Because registered counsellors work in accessible, everyday settings, they are often able to build trusted relationships over time. This makes it easier for people to seek help earlier, rather than waiting until distress becomes overwhelming.

How registered counsellors help break the silence

In South Africa’s ongoing battle against the stigmatisation of mental health issues, the presence of registered counsellors in communities, schools and workplaces transforms invisible and ‘unmentionable’ struggles into a part of everyday conversations. In turn, this changes not just attitudes but also behaviours. Secret distress is transformed into a protected, shared and manageable experience, and the holds of stigma weaken, and fall away.

The simple presence of a trained counsellor within a familiar environment can fundamentally shift how emotional wellbeing is understood. Counsellors create safe spaces for conversation, helping people recognise that emotional distress is neither abnormal nor shameful. Over time, this can reshape how entire groups and organisations engage with mental health.

September adds: “Registered counsellors work not only with individuals, but with the systems those individuals exist in. Through psychoeducation, group interventions and leadership engagement, they influence group norms around mental health, communication and help-seeking. In environments where silence, stigma or ‘pushing through’ are the default, counsellors help create shared language for emotional wellbeing and model healthier responses to stress and conflict.”

These interactions have a ripple effect. When people see others speaking openly about emotional challenges and seeking support, help-seeking becomes more socially acceptable. This reduces isolation and encourages earlier intervention.

How registered counsellors shift behaviour

Registered counsellors create a pathway to support. They model healthy conversations, transferring real-world skills. They re-frame help-seeking as normal and healthy, rather than clinical. Subtle, but important shifts happen when a trained counsellor is embedded in an environment like a school, community organisation or a workplace. By their presence, and even just through their informal chats and trusted relationships, they disrupt the silence that shrouds not coping.

This happens organically because skills like listening and emotional regulation don’t just solve problems – they make it safer for others to open up. The space becomes infused with psychological safety and permission to speak. People start naming what they’re feeling. Early signs of distress get noticed. Conversations happen sooner, not later. Over time, help-seeking is normalised in everyday life. This is exactly how resilience is protected.

September points out: “By normalising emotional check ins, teaching practical coping skills, and identifying early warning signs, they help shift resilience from a survival mindset to one that includes self-awareness, boundaries and support-seeking before individuals reach crisis point.”

Importantly, these behavioural shifts do not only benefit individuals. They also improve collective wellbeing within organisations and communities. Environments that encourage emotional openness and healthy coping are often better equipped to manage stress, conflict and uncertainty.

How registered counsellors expand access: Decentralising and democratising mental health care in South Africa

Proximity enables participation, and when mental health support is accessible in familiar environments, it becomes more visible, less intimidating, and more likely to be used. Through its education programmes, Sacap is positioned as an institution preparing graduates for this distributed model of care, equipping them with applied psychology competencies suited to real-world contexts where demand is both immediate and diverse.

Embedding registered counsellors in schools, workplaces and community organisations also helps remove many of the barriers that prevent people from accessing mental healthcare. Cost, transport challenges, long waiting periods and fear of stigma can all discourage people from seeking support through traditional clinical channels.

As the demand for accessible mental healthcare continues to grow, applied psychology is playing an increasingly important role in preparing professionals who can work effectively across diverse, high-pressure environments.

“Mental health needs are growing more complex and widespread, and applied psychology plays a critical role in bridging theory and real-world practice,” September explains. “Sacap prepares registered counsellors to operate effectively across high pressure, diverse environments by emphasising practical skills, cultural sensitivity, ethical boundaries and structured short-term interventions.”

This distributed, preventative approach to mental healthcare reflects a growing recognition that resilience is not built in isolation. It is strengthened through accessible support, psychologically safe environments and early intervention that helps people cope before they reach breaking point.



