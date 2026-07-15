Sacap launches Postgraduate Diploma in Psychological Counselling

South Africa faces one of the most severe mental health treatment gaps in the world. According to the South African Stress and Health (SASH) study, only about 16% of South African adults experiencing common mental disorders like depression and anxiety ever receive formal treatment. At the forefront are registered counsellors who are specifically trained to provide psychological support in a wide range of settings.

Against this backdrop, the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) has announced the launch of its Postgraduate Diploma in Psychological Counselling, which will replace Sacap's Bachelor of Social Science Honours in Psychology (BPsych Equivalent) as the institution's qualification for preparing future registered counsellors.

Dr Vikki Botes, head of faculty for Applied Psychology, says: “This new postgraduate programme draws on Sacap's years of experience in Applied Psychology education and builds on our mission to provide the country with well qualified registered counsellors. It provides an opportunity for graduates with an appropriate NQF Level 7 qualification majoring in psychology to prepare for the next steps towards registration as a registered counsellor, including the HPCSA Board Examination, subject to meeting all HPCSA requirements. As the focus grows on mental well-being worldwide and the demand for accessible mental health services rises, this is a qualification that develops in-demand skills for the modern world."

Understanding the work of registered counsellors

Registered counsellors are trained in psychological and preventative strategies for individuals, families, groups, and communities. The profession attracts those who want to work with purpose, and who are interested in mental healthcare and resilience. While some may work in healthcare settings, registered counsellors are also employed across multiple sectors.

Often referred to as ‘frontline providers of community-based psychological support’, registered counsellors have the valuable skills to support people in crisis, de-escalate emotional distress and are often important advocates of reducing stigma and getting treatment.

Beyond primary health care centres, district hospitals and hospices, registered counsellors may work in schools, student and youth organisations, or they may be involved in social justice causes. They may provide services to corporate employee assistance programmes or human resources departments. Some registered counsellors’ work is involved with the South African Police Services and the Department of Corrections. They may also contribute to community-based research, psycho-education, programme development, and mental health promotion initiatives.

Dr Botes says: “In this programme, our students develop competencies in psychological screening, selected psychological assessment within the registered counsellors scope of practice, counselling interventions, and short-term psychological counselling, as well as developing and conducting psycho-educational workshops aimed at enhancing mental health. It is an 18-month, full-time, on-campus programme which includes work integrated learning and a full-time 720-hour practicum completed over six months in a community-based setting. It is a qualification that may also provide access to further postgraduate study opportunities, including master's degrees in psychology, social sciences and related fields."

Graduates are equipped to ethically conduct psychological screening, selected psychological assessment activities within the registered counsellor scope of practice and supportive counselling interventions, and to provide community-based psychological support, psycho-education and mental health promotion for individuals, families, groups and communities. The skill set that they develop includes counselling and interviewing techniques and client observation; an understanding of psychopathology for screening, identification of psychological challenges and appropriate referral; structured trauma counselling; cultural sensitivity; psycho-education, mental health promotion skills, and ethical professional practice.

Dr Botes concludes: “Sacap’s Postgraduate Diploma in Psychological Counselling offers an opportunity to develop highly sought-after professional skills while contributing to one of South Africa's most pressing social needs. In a world where mental well-being is increasingly recognised as fundamental to individual and community flourishing, registered counsellors have an important role to play in shaping healthier futures.”

Sacap’s Postgraduate Diploma in Psychological Counselling programme will be available at its Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban campuses.



