Transforming students through Work Integrated Learning

A range of professional bodies mandate that certain tertiary education programmes include WIL, and it can be offered by educational institutions in different ways, depending on the qualification and field of study. WIL may include real-world projects based on industry briefs, simulated or virtual work experiences, community and service-learning projects, practicums or internships, and structured workplace placements where students complete a set number of hours in an approved workplace.

For students currently researching their upcoming study options, it is important to evaluate just how colleges and universities design, set up, implement and support the WIL components of their courses.

According to Kim Starkey, the head of Work Integrated Learning at Sacap (South African College of Applied Psychology) intentionality is at the core of WIL components that are relevant and enriching. She says: “Work Integrated Learning is more than just experience, it is transformation. It bridges the gap between knowledge and practice, empowering students to step into their purpose with confidence. Through WIL, students don't just learn; they contribute, innovate, and uplift the communities they serve. The impact is profound – shaping capable professionals, fostering resilience, and igniting change that extends far beyond the classroom.”

The journey from student to professional

Through Work Integrated Learning, students should expect to undergo a profound professional transformation that moves learning beyond the classroom and into purposeful practice. The intention of Sacap’s WIL is to enable students to translate theory into lived experience while learning to operate responsibly and effectively within real systems, policies, and professional boundaries.

Genevieve Burrow is a registered counsellor and the project manager at The Youth Hub, a Sacap WIL placement site. She says: “Sacap students typically arrive with a solid academic grounding, particularly regarding ethical practice, confidentiality, and professional boundaries. In practice, this is reflected in how, from the start, they can engage with adolescents and families across our multidisciplinary team context, drawing appropriately on relevant psychosocial frameworks.

“Over the course of their placement, I typically observe significant growth in WIL students’ confidence, professional identity, and enhanced practical skills. As they gain more hands-on experience, their actual counselling skills become more refined, particularly in communication, rapport-building, assessment, and intervention planning.

“By the end of the placement, students can contribute meaningfully to The Youth Hub’s work by actively participating in counselling sessions, group programmes, and community initiatives. Many demonstrate a deeper sense of responsibility, counselling insight, self-insight and commitment to ethical, compassionate work.”

How should prospective students evaluate an institution’s WIL offering?

If you are considering applying for a programme that includes a WIL component, it is important to find out more about how this works.

Starkey advises that there are three key factors:

Quality of WIL placement network – you want to be placed in an environment that is genuinely invested in student learning and development. Sacap’s WIL placement network has been intentionally developed over time through a relationship-based and quality-driven approach. Rather than viewing placements as purely transactional, Sacap prioritises long-term partnerships with organisations that are highly relevant to our fields of study and committed to providing meaningful, supervised learning experiences. Value proposition for WIL organisations – much of our WIL success rests in delivering a clear value proposition for our placement partners. Organisations are supported through structured agreements, clearly defined scopes of practice, and ongoing engagement. They benefit from receiving students who are well-prepared, ethically oriented, and supported through supervision. This consistency has established Sacap as a trusted partner in practice-based education. Institutional support for WIL organisations and students – Starkey says: “It’s important to have a dedicated WIL infrastructure that supports not just our placement network, but students through supervision or mentorship. The Sacap WIL team oversees placement vetting, relationship management, student readiness, risk management, and quality assurance, ensuring that placements are sustainable, ethical, and aligned with academic requirements.”



Ready for the real world

Salso (The South African Learner Support Organisation), is a recent Sacap WIL placement site. At this Soweto-based nonprofit organisation, Sacap students are immersed in helping learners deal with challenges in under-resourced schools including bullying and gender-based violence issues.

Executive director, Itumeleng Segona says: “We see notable changes in our Sacap WIL students as they make the journey from the classroom to the community. One thing that stands out is their increased confidence as they transition from students to capable facilitators who engage our audiences with ease and assurance. They also demonstrate enhanced practical skills, which means their ability to contribute meaningfully has evolved. They move from observing to actively analysing and enhancing our work. Perhaps the most exciting transformation is in their professional growth. Over time, they develop a distinct professional identity and gain professional skills while their understanding of community-based support systems deepens.”

Starkey concludes: “For Sacap students, WIL is rewarding and is the perfect opportunity to apply the knowledge you have learned in class within a real-world workplace. With intention, and by design, WIL at Sacap means that our graduates enter the world of work with confidence and ethical integrity. They are equipped to contribute meaningfully whether that is in supervised practice, entry-level roles, or further professional training – well-prepared to serve, adapt, and lead with purpose.”

