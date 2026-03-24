Sacap launches Industrial and Organisational Psychology degree to meet changing workplace demands

As the future of work evolves and workplaces go through profound transformations, human concerns are on the rise. Much higher levels of ingenuity, innovation, resilience and adaptability are demanded from today’s employees. Corporate leaders are required to have a far greater understanding of human behaviours and be far more skilled in employee engagement.

There is far greater focus on employee well-being and mental health conditions that arise because of, or that are worsened by workplace stress, anxiety and burnout. There is also a growing realisation that psychologically safe workplaces are crucial to the success of modern organisations.

All this aligns with Sacap’s (The South African College of Applied Psychology) long-held view that the value of psychology is not at all limited to the traditional mental healthcare sector. The institution’s Faculty of Management and Leadership offers a range of qualifications in Coaching, Business Management and Human Resources Management with Applied Psychology as the foundation. Sacap has now launched a Bachelor of Social Science in Industrial and Organisational Psychology (BSocSci IOP), a future-focused, people-centred qualification that blends applied psychology with contemporary workplace needs.

Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Sacap executive dean, says: “This new educational programme brings a unique psychology lens to develop graduates who can work at the dynamic intersection of organisational performance and employee well-being through evidence-based psychological insights.”

Four forces driving demand for psychology skills in the workplace

Employee well-being and mental health Despite more focus on employee wellness programmes, burnout is still on the rise globally. While many companies have invested in new wellness tools such as apps and chatbots, there is a low and inconsistent uptake. Existing employee assistance initiatives often fail to address systemic causes of stress, such as overwhelming workloads, long hours, poor management, and a lack of psychological safety. Psychologically safe workplaces In today’s fast-changing work environments, psychological safety has been identified as a critical driver of organisational innovation, adaptability and performance. When people feel safe to speak up without fear of humiliation or retribution, they are naturally more forthcoming with their ideas, more likely to report problems, and remain engaged. Organisations need psychology skills to foster this kind of culture. Digital transformation and AI adoption As new tech tools and platforms are embedded in daily work, employees need individualised support to navigate change, learn new systems, and redefine their roles. This calls for high-level change management strategies that are psychologically grounded and take into account human behaviour, emotion, and motivation. Complexity of hybrid teams Hybrid working has brought flexibility but also created new pressures on managers and team members. Communication, trust, inclusion, and productivity now operate across physical and digital spaces. Managing hybrid teams successfully demands a deeper understanding of group dynamics, emotional intelligence, and organisational systems.

These trends are driving demand not only for registered industrial/organisational psychologists, but also for HR professionals, talent managers, coaches and consultants with psychological literacy and applied skills.

A degree designed for the real world of work

Sacap’s BSocSci IOP provides students with foundational knowledge in psychology, organisational dynamics, and research methods, while building applied competencies aligned with industry needs. Lee-Ann Drummond, Sacap’s head of the Management and Leadership Faculty says: “The programme is designed to produce high-quality graduates who can blend skill, critical thinking, and creativity in response to organisational needs, leading to positive change and impact. It is a transformational learning experience that allows students to develop as creative, innovative, ethical and accountable critical thinkers who will become changemakers in workplaces.”

Pathway to professional registration

This CHE-accredited NFQ 7 undergraduate programme also lays the foundation for future professional registration. Alongside a 12-month internship (post-studies) and passing the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) board examination, successful graduates will be able to register with the HPCSA as industrial psychologists. Sacap is preparing to introduce an Honours and Masters in Industrial and Organisational Psychology. This clear academic pathway means students can begin their I/O Psychology journey with confidence, knowing that Sacap’s long-term vision supports professional growth.

The BSocSci IOP is a full-time, on-campus three-year programme or a part-time online five-year programme, both of which include a supervised, project-based Work Integrated Learning component focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Who will this programme appeal to?

The programme is ideally suited to:

matriculants interested in psychology, human behaviour, and organisational life.



people with counselling, communication, HR, business, or social science backgrounds who are drawn to solving people-related workplace challenges.



aspiring professionals in HR, talent management, coaching, management consulting, training, and organisational development roles.



students looking to make a social impact through research, psychology, or evidence-based transformation.

Drummond concludes: “Graduates will be able to optimise workplace environments for well-being and engagement, as well as design psychologically safe spaces that foster innovation and adaptability. They will know how to navigate complexity and apply research-driven strategies to support workers and teams going through workplace transformations. As responsive, creative, and socially conscious professionals, they will be empowered to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s socio-economic development through work-life integration focussed psychological practice. Sacap’s BSocSci IOP is ideal for both seasoned professionals and young people who want to work with purpose and it will boost their fitness for taking on leadership roles.”



