Investing in innovation: RS South Africa’s new fund for engineering students

RS South Africa has launched its Student Project Fund, a forward-looking initiative aimed at empowering engineering and technology students to turn innovative concepts into tangible solutions.

Source: Supplied. Lilian Mutia from Nelson Mandela University.

By bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world application, the fund equips selected students with up to R10,000 worth of essential products and tools.

This support enables them to design, build, and test their ideas more effectively. The initiative reflects a growing commitment to nurturing future-ready skills, fostering innovation, and strengthening the pipeline of talent needed to drive South Africa’s evolving engineering and technology landscape.

The Student Project Fund is open to students enrolled in engineering or technology-related programmes at South African universities. Applicants are invited to submit proposals outlining their project, how the funding will support its development, and the potential impact of their innovation.

Bridging theory gap

Through this initiative, RS aims to help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world engineering by enabling students to gain practical experience in designing and developing working solutions.

“The Student Project Fund reflects RS’s commitment to supporting the next generation of engineers and innovators in South Africa,” says Wesley Hood, education and social impact specialist at RS South Africa. “By providing access to high-quality tools and products, we aim to help students transform their ideas into practical applications while gaining valuable hands-on experience that will prepare them for the workplace.”

The initiative has already supported several innovative student projects, highlighting the creativity and technical capabilities of South Africa’s emerging engineering talent.

Student innovations spotlight

Among the students supported through the fund is Iloke Alusala from the University of Cape Town, who is developing a vision-based drone positioning system designed to operate in environments where GPS signals are unavailable.

“This support from RS will help me acquire the products needed to continue developing my project. It is an exciting opportunity that brings my research one step closer to real-world application,” says Iloke.

Another recipient, Lilian Mutia, a PhD researcher at Nelson Mandela University, is working on a radio over fibre system aimed at enabling next-generation connectivity technologies.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support from RS through the Student Project Fund. The products will play an important role in helping me advance my research and continue developing the system,” says Lilian.

Diverse engineering impact

Projects supported through the initiative span a range of disciplines, including robotics, communication systems, renewable energy technologies, and environmental innovation, reflecting the diverse ways in which students are using engineering to address real-world

challenges.

Through initiatives such as the Student Project Fund, RS continues to invest in engineering education and innovation by empowering students to develop technologies that can make a meaningful impact on society.

Applications for the RS South Africa Student Project Fund Competition are now open and will close on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

Students aged 18 and older who are registered in engineering or technology-related programmes and are members of the RS DesignSpark community are eligible to apply.