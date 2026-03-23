South Africa imposes steep tariffs on structural steel imports from China, Thailand

South Africa has imposed steep import duties on structural steel imports from China and Thailand after finding evidence of dumping, the country's trade watchdog has said.

Source: Reuters.

Structural steel imports from China face tariff rates of 74.98%, while a 20.32% duty would be applied to similar products from Thailand, according to a government notice dated Thursday, 19 March 2026.

South Africa in 2024 imposed provisional anti-dumping duties of 52.81% and 9.12% on structural steel imports from China and Thailand, respectively.

The tariffs cover structural steel used mostly in construction.

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa said its investigation into imports from China and Thailand had found evidence of dumping - meaning a product is exported into a country at less than normal market prices or than production costs to the disadvantage of domestic producers.

It said in a notice it had concluded steel product "originating in or imported from the PRC and Thailand was being imported into the SACU market at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury".

Neither Chinese nor Thai embassy officials had any immediate comment.

The watchdog added that South Africa's trade minister had approved the recommended tariffs.

The steel industry in Africa's most advanced economy is battling weak local demand and an influx of imports, mainly from China. Companies such as ArcelorMittal South Africa have shut some of their mills in response to the challenges.

Imports make up about 36% of South Africa's total steel consumption and China accounts for 73% of that, according to the South African Iron and Steel Institute.