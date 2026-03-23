Engineering a better tomorrow: Key insights into South Africa's construction comeback

South Africa’s construction sector is emerging from a period of sustained contraction, poised for a strong rebound in 2026.

Source: Supplied. Olebogeng Manhe, chairman of the Gap Infrastructure Corporation (GIC).

After years of pandemic aftereffects, supply-chain disruptions, rising material costs, and tightening credit conditions, the industry is now benefiting from renewed public and private investment.

Large and mega infrastructure projects are gaining momentum, supported by government initiatives to transform the country into a ‘construction zone'. With thousands of jobs at stake, this revival not only strengthens the industry but also plays a key role in driving broader economic growth and capacity across South Africa.

Reflecting this shift, the FNB-BER Civil Confidence Index shows that 52% of civil engineering contractors were confident about the sector at the end of last year. This continues the slow but steady rise in confidence seen since Q1 of 2023, marking a significant recovery from the low of 9% observed in Q1 of 2022.

This positive outlook is expected to build momentum across the sector, as rising certainty draws in private capital, pushes projects forward, and expands job creation and SMME participation.

SA construction spurs growth

There are strong signs that the industry will experience a notable shift in 2026. Over the past few years, South Africa has seen a steady build-up of infrastructure commitments across energy, transport, water, and human settlements, supported by a growing national infrastructure pipeline. These commitments are now translating into bankable projects with clear timelines and delivery structures, strengthening delivery certainty across the sector.

Procurement reforms, a growing reliance on public-private partnerships (PPPs), and stronger co-ordination between state entities and the private sector are starting to unlock delivery, particularly as private investors are increasingly attracted to opportunities to support critical public infrastructure projects.

South Africa’s renewed focus on construction is similarly influencing investment decisions across the sector. Strong project pipelines and sustained state commitment are prompting private partners to build capacity, align funding, and enter meaningful long-term infrastructure programmes with the potential to make a profound difference in the lives of communities.

What workers should know

Growth in construction only matters if it translates into stable work, skills retention, and predictable careers. With project pipelines strengthening and activity gaining momentum, the country’s engineers, project managers, artisans, and site teams can look forward to building experience across consecutive projects, and enjoying steady work as the public sector fulfils its developmental ambitions.

For contractors and public partners alike, the focus now is on consistency in project allocation and delivery. Predictable work programmes encourage more people to pursue careers in construction, support smaller firms throughout value chains that in turn create local job opportunities, and restore confidence among teams delivering infrastructure on the ground.

The year ahead will place sustained pressure on delivery capacity across the sector. Firms will need to retain skills and focus on managing intense and complex workloads across overlapping projects as activity increases. But if capacity is strengthened effectively, construction will consolidate its recovery and establish a more stable operating base for the years that follow.