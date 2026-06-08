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    Omnia secures fertiliser supply amid Middle East conflict

    South African fertiliser and explosives manufacturer Omnia Holdings says it has secured alternative ammonia supplies after disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, helping shield its operations from shortages of a key agricultural input.
    By Nelson Banya
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Source: ©Ozgur Guvenc via
    Source: ©Ozgur Guvenc via 123RF

    The company reported a 21% increase in headline earnings per share for the year ended 31 March 2026, rising to R8.49 from R7.04 a year earlier.

    Omnia also increased its ordinary dividend to R4.70 per share from R4 previously and announced a special dividend of R2.80 per share, compared with R2.75 a year ago.

    Global supply chain adjustments

    Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said fertiliser prices have risen by as much as 70% since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, a region that plays a significant role in global ammonia supply.

    The Iran war, which began on 28 February, has disrupted key supply routes and production facilities across the region.

    "We have had disruption due to that, and we've been able to mitigate that risk by purchasing from other parts of the world," Gobalsamy told Reuters, without saying what alternative sources were being tapped.

    "We've got a global supply chain, so we've cancelled some of those orders that were stuck in the Middle East, and we've purchased elsewhere. So as we stand today, we've got feedstock that takes us forward into the coming months," he added.

    Omnia, a major fertiliser supplier in southern Africa, reported strong volume and margin growth in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

    Its explosives business recorded demand growth from the iron ore and platinum mining sectors, although this was partly offset by weaker conditions in the diamond sector and volatility in coal markets.

    Read more: supply chain, fertiliser, agriculture industry, Nelson Banya
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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Holmes.
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