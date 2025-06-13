Bold revamp of Groblersdal Mall to deliver fresh retail experience in the heart of Limpopo

Groblersdal Mall in Limpopo is undergoing a transformative redevelopment that will firmly establish it as a modern, welcoming and shopper-oriented destination that is growing and evolving together with its community.

The project, led by Twin City in partnership with Patricio & Sons, will see the refurbishment of the 37,000sqm mall completed in November 2025 with a host of new features, including a completely reimagined food court, enhanced tenant mix and a brand identity that celebrates the area’s agricultural heritage.

The redevelopment represents a major investment in the region and will create new permanent jobs, adding to the more than 1,000 already supported by the centre. The major update project began in February 2025.

“Our investment builds on the excellent foundation of an extremely popular and successful centre. Our vision is to ensure it evolves with the needs of the people it serves and retail trends, to genuinely serve the retail needs of Groblersdal and its surrounds, while also offering a real sense of place,” says Ryno de Leeuw, CEO of Twin City. “We are excited to add to the strong major national tenant base at the mall, invest in high-quality contemporary design and continue to provide the community with a space that resonates with their lives and values – one they can always feel proud of.”

Modern retail meets local identity

The redevelopment is being led by Design Partnership, whose design is inspired by Groblersdal’s agricultural landscape. The architectural approach articulates inviting, tactile spaces that promote a sense of belonging.

The use of greenery, natural textures and warm tones throughout the centre reflects a deep connection to the land, while also creating spaces where visitors feel encouraged to linger and connect.

Design Partnership also led the mall’s rebranding, logo and brand direction. The refreshed identity – Rooted in Groblersdal, Growing Together – combines modern aesthetics with a grounded, friendly and energising feel that resonates with local shoppers.

Anchors and amenities

A major highlight of the relaunch is the upgraded anchor tenant mix. Checkers will join the mall as a major grocery anchor, while Woolworths has expanded its footprint to include a Woolworths Food offering. With existing anchor Spar, these two top-notch additions mean that Groblersdal shoppers will enjoy an excellent range of grocery offerings. Dis-Chem is also expanding its presence to meet the expectations of shoppers.

The food court area is being reimagined as a central hospitality zone, complete with a family-focused design, an amazing play area, pause areas and ground-level water features. New standalone food retailers will enhance the offering, making the centre a viable third space for residents, beyond home and work, where families can meet, relax and enjoy quality time.

Other upgraded amenities include modernised public restrooms and integrated landscaping, continuing the centre’s commitment to creating an enjoyable, well-managed and amenity-rich shopping experience, such as its longstanding provision of free Wi-Fi for customers and its use of green energy from solar panels which support a reliable shopping experience for visitors.

For the convenience of customers, all retailers will remain open throughout the project, with special care being taken to keep disruption to a minimum.

Nurturing futures

Adjacent to the mall sits Little Warriors, a preschool run by the Twin City Foundation. Since opening in 2019, it has grown from strength to strength. Today, the school supports more than 200 children aged six months to six years, across eight classrooms, and employs 13 teachers and assistants.

The school reflects Twin City’s belief that real community development lies not only in how people shop, but in how the next generation is nurtured and educated.

A space to gather

“More than a shopping destination, the redeveloped Groblersdal Mall is enhancing a vibrant community hub where people can connect, unwind and enjoy a high-quality retail experience in a setting that reflects their values and way of life,” adds De Leeuw.

With a dynamic mix of local relevance and national retail strength, the new Groblersdal Mall is poised to delight both loyal shoppers and new visitors alike even more as its revamp comes to life and is completed in November 2025.



