Standard Bank joins SAMRRA
Based on a representative cross-section of the association’s members, who collectively manage more than 75,000 residential units valued at over R40 billion, the first two months of 2025 recorded a positive weighted average occupancy rate of 95.8%. Indicating tenant stability and strong credit diversification across various portfolios, SAMRRA members have consistently achieved bad debts of less than 1% of what is billed, comparing favourably with other real estate sectors and emphasising the reliability of multifamily returns.
“These figures reinforce the fundamental strengths of purpose-built, professionally managed rental housing in South Africa,” says Myles Kritzinger, CEO of SAMRRA. “Consistently high occupancy and quality income streams are more than a function of demand but also reflect skilled management and developments that resonate with appealing multifamily living.”
SAMRRA’s membership base includes institutional landlords who own and manage large-scale, multifamily residential rental properties. The sector’s operational performance in early 2025 suggests a sustained demand for well-located, professionally managed rental accommodation like housing estates and apartment buildings, particularly in a market where affordability, lifestyle flexibility and reliability of services are increasingly valued by tenants.
In fact, several SAMRRA members have reported record Q1 letting activity, indicating robust and unmet demand in this sector.
Kritzinger adds, “The strong start to the year is encouraging not only for our members but for investors and stakeholders across the value chain. It continues to demonstrate that multifamily rental assets are both resilient and investable, even as the broader macroeconomic environment remains complex.”
