The strategic role of colour in the modern South African workplace

Colour is deeply embedded in our national identity, symbolising inclusion, resilience and the power of difference. In fact, South Africa is proudly known as the Rainbow Nation, reflecting its rich diversity, cultural vibrancy and spirit of unity, with the appreciation that different colour and colour combinations represent different meanings for different people. It is this essence that continues to inspire how we shape the spaces where South Africans live and work.

In workplace design, colour carries similar weight. At ID, we believe colour is not merely a decorative element but a strategic instrument. When applied thoughtfully, it has the power to influence behaviour, strengthen identity, support well-being and enhance performance.

Colour can transform the workplace into a more human, functional and forward-looking environment.

Driving productivity through colour psychology

Colour can have a measurable impact on productivity, focus and overall cognitive performance. Scientific and psychological studies have long supported the connection between specific colours and human behaviour. In the workplace, these principles are applied to enhance effectiveness and tailor spaces to their intended use.

Blues and greens are associated with calmness and stability. These hues reduce anxiety and promote sustained focus, making them ideal for spaces requiring concentration, such as private offices, quiet work areas or meeting rooms.

Yellow is widely recognised as the colour of optimism and creativity. It stimulates mental activity and innovative thinking, which is why it works well in brainstorming zones or creative departments.

Red is energising and attention-grabbing. It can increase heart rate and evoke a sense of urgency, which makes it suitable for collaborative zones, transitional spaces or break areas where movement and interaction are encouraged.

Enhancing well-being using natural palettes

Well-being is an increasingly vital component of workplace strategy. Colour plays a central role in promoting calm, reducing stress and supporting emotional balance. In this context, ID draws on biophilic design principles, using nature-inspired palettes to connect employees with the natural world.

Earthy tones such as soft greens and warm browns bring the tranquillity of the outdoors into the workspace. These colours support mental clarity and help employees feel grounded and less fatigued throughout the day.

Soft neutrals, including warm greys, muted beiges and gentle pastels, foster a sense of comfort and welcome without causing visual overstimulation. These tones are especially effective in reception areas, wellness rooms or informal lounge spaces.

Expressing brand identity with colour

Beyond function, colour plays a critical role in expressing a company’s identity and culture. Incorporating brand colours into the workplace in a subtle and sophisticated manner reinforces corporate values and enhances a sense of belonging.

Technology companies often favour cool tones such as blue or grey, which signal professionalism, trust and technical expertise.

Creative agencies may opt for more vibrant palettes that express innovation, dynamism and energy.

Financial institutions tend to rely on more muted colour schemes to evoke reliability, calm and tradition.

Defining function and flow with colour zoning

Colour is also a valuable tool in space planning and wayfinding. Zoning different areas through the strategic use of colour helps guide employees intuitively through the environment, making spaces more legible and easier to navigate.

Darker, muted tones can be used in quiet areas to create a more introspective, focused atmosphere.

Brighter, saturated colours suit collaborative or high-energy areas, encouraging interaction and movement.

Additionally, colour supports behavioural intent within specific zones:

Warm colours, such as reds and oranges, can foster conversation and social activity, making them suitable for lounge or communal areas.

Cool colours, like soft blues and greens, are better suited to wellness rooms or individual focus zones, as they help to regulate emotion and reduce stress.

Understanding the interplay between light and colour

Lighting, both natural and artificial, affects how colour is perceived in any interior space. For this reason, lighting must be considered in tandem with colour selection during the design process.

In north-facing offices, where natural light tends to be cooler and more subdued, warmer tones can help to balance the light and create a more inviting atmosphere.

In well-lit spaces, more saturated or bold colours can be used confidently without overwhelming the senses, thanks to the abundance of ambient light.

Colour as a strategic tool for the future of work

The thoughtful application of colour in the workplace is a confluence of psychology, brand alignment and functional design. As organisations continue to evolve and embrace new ways of working, colour remains a powerful yet underutilised resource in shaping workplace culture and performance.

A well-designed workspace can integrate purpose, people, performance and place through the intelligent use of colour.



