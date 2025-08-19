WomensMonth: Lessons from seasoned equity trader Surette Drew

In the fast-paced world of equity trading, where split-second decisions move markets, women are still underrepresented. But pioneers like Surette Drew, a senior equity trader at Prescient Securities, are changing that narrative.

Source: Supplied. Surette Drew, a senior equity trader at Prescient Securities.

With nearly two decades of experience under her belt, Surette reflects on the lessons she’s learned, the challenges she’s overcome, and the advice she wishes she had received when she was just starting out.

What do you wish someone had told you when you were 25 and starting your career?

The importance of networking! It gives you access to great opportunities, offers support and provides valuable insights to market trends.

Looking back, what did you spend too much time worrying about in your twenties that turned out not to matter?

What others think about you and your ideas – diversity of thought is vital for any team or a business’s collective success. I’ve stayed true to myself over the years and by doing so gained respect from my peers.

What’s one mistake or setback you faced early on that shaped your career in a positive way?

I tried a totally different career path (selling yoghurt is not my thing) – for a year – and it didn’t work. This made me realise I needed to be in the financial industry.

If your 25-year-old self could see you now, what do you think would surprise or inspire her most?

The confidence I’ve gained, thanks to the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the years.

Who or what helped shape your path when you were starting out — even if just by example?

My dad was instrumental in my choice of career – and with the way I conducted myself. He taught me simple things like always replying to a mail or phone call immediately- even if you don’t have the correct answer at first.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to be equity traders today?

Love what you do! It's very important to have a mentor, someone that can navigate you through all the different challenges. Remain flexible and open to growth opportunities. Stay on top of any changes and news in the industry. I’ve mentored young people throughout my career, and it’s been the most fulfilling thing to see them succeed.

How do you see the role of women in trading evolving in the next decade?

The growing success of women in the industry will inspire younger women to enter and stay in the industry. Women will become important mentors to the younger generation. Beyond mentorship, sponsors that advocate for promotions are also very important.

What initiatives or changes do you think could support women? What can be done to support more women entering the industry?

Early education and exposure to the financial industry, - for example, introducing programmes in schools that teach financial literacy and basic trading skills.

What does Women’s Month mean to you, personally or professionally?

It reminds me of all the women in my life - my mother, my sister, my daughter, friends and colleagues – and their strength and resilience in overcoming challenges. It’s a time to connect with our fellow women and lift each other up.

Is there a book, film, or piece of writing that has moved you or shaped your thinking over the years — particularly as a woman or a leader?

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher