    Prescient Securities promotes Surette Drew to lead equity trading

    As an acknowledgement of the energy, insight and leadership she brings to her team, Prescient Securities has appointed Surette Drew as its new Head: Equity Trading. Her promotion took effect on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied. Prescient Securities' new Head of Equity Trading Surette Drew.
    Source: Supplied. Prescient Securities' new Head of Equity Trading Surette Drew.

    Drew joined Prescient Securities as a senior equity trader in January this year and has already made a significant impact on the firm’s trading desk. With nearly two decades of experience, she is highly regarded for her market knowledge, client service, and dedication to mentoring young talent in an industry where women remain underrepresented.

    “Since joining us earlier this year, Drew has done an outstanding job,” said Stephen Heath, chief executive officer of Prescient Securities. “Her promotion as Head of Equity Trading is a natural progression and reflects the confidence we have in her ability to drive growth, innovation, and excellence for our clients."

    Reflecting on her promotion, Drew said: “It’s a privilege to take on this role. I’m passionate about equity trading and hope that my appointment inspires other women to pursue leadership roles in trading, because diversity of thought and experience is what ultimately drives success in our industry.”

    As one of the few women to lead an equity trading desk in South Africa, Drew’s promotion is both a personal milestone and a signal of the firm’s commitment to building diverse leadership in financial markets.

