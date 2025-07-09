New Lion Pride Shopping Centre opens a community hub for growing Fourways node

Gauteng’s rapidly expanding north-western corridor welcomed a new retail destination, with the official opening of Lion Pride Shopping Centre on 26 June 2025. Developed by Abland Property Developers, the centre brings neighbourhood convenience to one of Johannesburg’s fastest-growing urban nodes.

Aerial view of Lion Pride Shopping Centre

Located between Fourways and Lanseria at the corner of Malibongwe Drive and the R114, just minutes from the N14 highway, Lion Pride Shopping Centre enjoys prime visibility and accessibility on the edge of the burgeoning Fourways node. With a gross lettable area of 7,500sqm, the centre is designed to meet the day-to-day retail and service needs of the growing residential population in and around the Lion Pride Lifestyle Estate.

“Lion Pride Shopping Centre is a focal point for a thriving community,” says Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers. “This node is undergoing tremendous transformation, and we saw the opportunity to create a centre that responds directly to the needs of local families and professionals. From essential goods and services to eateries and entertainment, we’re bringing together an accessible retail mix that adds value to everyday life.”

The development forms part of the greater Lion Pride Precinct, which includes the Lion Pride Lifestyle Estate, a mixed-use estate comprising modern homes, a school, lifestyle facilities and now, a retail hub that reinforces the vision of a self-sustaining urban village. Lion Pride Shopping Centre is intended to become a vibrant landmark for the area, connecting people through convenience and community-driven design.

Retailers at the centre include a carefully curated mix of national and independent outlets across grocery, health and wellness, personal care, fashion, fitness, fast food and professional services. Tenants include Shoprite, Clicks, Roots Butchery and Grill, Zenzele Fitness, Real Beds, PostNet and a range of popular eateries such as Steers, Debonairs, Fish and Chips City and KFC.

To celebrate the grand opening on 26 June, visitors enjoyed family-friendly festivities including live entertainment, a kids’ colouring corner, free popcorn, and some even received complimentary gifts. The opening celebrations welcomed residents and shared excitement for the centre’s long-term role in community life.

“The pace of development in this part of Johannesburg is remarkable, and with it comes the need for accessible, quality infrastructure that supports residents’ lifestyles,” says Jaco Slabbert, marketing and sales director at Cosmopolitan Projects. “Lion Pride Shopping Centre provides just that – a convenient and welcoming environment where people can shop, connect and unwind, all close to home.”

The surrounding Fourways node has become one of Johannesburg’s fastest-growing residential and commercial hubs. With a mix of high-income housing estates, secure apartments and a surge in business and retail activity, it is becoming a major centre for work, leisure and modern living in the north of the city.

Abland, the developer behind the shopping centre, is known for delivering high-quality, sustainable commercial property developments across South Africa. With a proven track record in mixed-use precincts and urban transformation, the company applies an innovative and considered approach to creating environments that enhance performance, connectivity and quality of life.

For more information, follow Lion Pride Shopping Centre on Instagram at @lionpride_shoppingcentre or Facebook at ‘Lion Pride Shopping Centre’. The official website is www.lionprideshoppingcentre.co.za.