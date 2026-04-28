DP World launches Brazil–Africa logistics corridor

DP World has launched a new integrated logistics corridor connecting Brazil to Africa, aimed at strengthening trade flows between Latin America’s largest economy and fast-growing African markets.

The logistics company unveiled the Brazil–Africa Link at Intermodal South America 2026, which took place from 14 to 16 April in São Paulo, positioning the service as a fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solution between the Port of Santos and its operations in Angola, Mozambique and South Africa.

The corridor connects ocean freight with inland logistics capabilities, allowing customers to manage supply chains through a single partner model.

Integrated trade route across three regions

The solution links DP World’s port terminals, warehousing network and transport fleet across Africa, providing access to three port terminals, 52 warehouses and more than 4,250 vehicles.

It is designed to improve efficiency, visibility and reliability across export flows between Brazil and Africa.

Key export sectors targeted include animal proteins, agricultural commodities and consumer goods, to improve transit predictability and reduce supply chain complexity.

Simplifying exporters journey

“This Brazil-Africa Link simplifies the journey for Brazilian exporters to a market with enormous growth potential.

"By integrating the entire logistics chain – from port of origin to final delivery – we reduce complexity, increase predictability, and enable our customers to unlock new business opportunities between Brazil and Africa,” says Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil.

Strengthening Africa’s logistics network

“The Brazil-Africa Link marks a transformative step in connecting Latin America's largest economy with high-growth markets across Africa,” says Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in Africa.

“This integrated logistics corridor leverages our investments in port infrastructure, economic free zones, and digital technology across Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa to enable growth, create jobs, and deepen economic partnership between our continents.”

Expanding capacity at Port of Santos,/h2>

DP World continues to invest in its operations at the Port of Santos, where it handled 1.3 million TEUs and 5 million tonnes of pulp in 2025.

The company is progressing investments exceeding R$2bn, including quay expansion, new equipment, a new berthing pier, and a grains and fertilisers terminal developed with Rumo, with a capacity of up to 12.5 million tonnes annually.

An additional R$1.6 billion investment is expected to increase container capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by 2026 and 2.1 million by 2028.

Building a connected trade corridor

The investments are designed to support the Brazil–Africa Link by expanding capacity and improving operational efficiency across DP World’s logistics and port network.

By linking Brazil’s Port of Santos with logistics infrastructure in Africa, DP World aims to strengthen trade connectivity and improve supply chain resilience between the two regions.