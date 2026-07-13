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    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion

    In line with its mandate of supporting locally made products and services, Proudly South African leveraged the appeal and popularity of the Hollywoodbets Durban July to encourage South Africans to support local fashion through its annual Local Fashion Police activation.
    Issued by Proudly SA
    13 Jul 2026
    13 Jul 2026
    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion

    Proudly South African has a long-standing partnership with the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the premier horseracing and lifestyle event that attracted over 45,000 spectators from across South Africa.

    This year’s theme of Country Allure challenged guests to blend rugged rural heritage and equestrian elegance with standard Western costumes. Proudly South African used the event to encourage racegoers to ask themselves one simple question: "Are You Wearing Local?"

    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion

    Visitors to the Proudly South African activation were invited to celebrate South African creativity by showcasing their locally designed outfits, taking the pledge to support local fashion and engaging with the organisation's popular Local Fashion Police campaign.

    “We were delighted to once again partner with Hollywoodbets Durban July to harness the popularity of the Hollywoodbets Durban July to amplify the message of localisation, encouraging more South Africans to support local designers and manufacturers.

    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion

    Our activation at the event forms part of our broader strategy to champion localisation in favour of key sectors of the economy by leveraging our own and existing platforms in the market to drum up consumer, public and private sectors to increase their uptake of home-made products,” says Eustace Mashimbye, Proudly SA’s chief executive officer.

    As part of the activation, Proudly South African, in partnership with Imprint by Mzukisi Mbane, rewarded racegoers who embraced local fashion. The best-dressed female wearing locally designed fashion won R10,000 worth of fashion from Imprint, while the runner-up received R5,000 worth of fashion from Imprint.

    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion
    Proudly SA shines the spotlight on South African fashion

    Ford South Africa, which assembles the popular Ford Ranger, Ford Everest, and the new Ranger Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) at its Silverton plant, provided transport to the Proudly South African team at the event.

    The Hollywoodbets Durban July continues to grow in leaps and bounds. This year, the organisers estimate the event to contribute a whopping R1bn to the eThekwini economy, a substantial increase from the previous year's impact of R840m.

    Read more: Durban July, Proudly SA, economic impact, local fashion
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    Proudly SA
    Proudly South African seeks to influence local procurement in the public and private sectors, to increase local production and to influence consumers to buy local in order to stimulate job creation.
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