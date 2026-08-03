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    Proudly SA Local Wine Expo welcomes 3,000 visitors, with 83% women-led wine exhibitors

    Proudly South African painted the town red when it hosted a resoundingly successful three-day wine exhibition, the Local Wine Expo, where 29 established and emerging winemakers unveiled their finest local vintages to wine lovers and industry stakeholders alike.
    Issued by Proudly SA
    3 Aug 2026
    Proudly SA Local Wine Expo welcomes 3,000 visitors, with 83% women-led wine exhibitors

    Approximately 3000 wine enthusiasts attended the Local Wine Expo over the three-day period at the Prison Break Market in northern Johannesburg, the traditional home of this annual wine-tasting extravaganza.

    The Proudly South African Local Wine Expo is an annual event that provides a platform for local winemakers to showcase the finest selection of South African wines. From internationally acclaimed, award-winning wineries to exciting emerging brands winning over the palates of wine connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, the expo celebrates the diversity and excellence of the local wine industry.

    This year's expo also highlighted the growing role of women in South Africa's wine industry, with 83% of participating exhibitors being female-owned businesses or founded by women, underscoring the event's commitment to championing inclusive entrepreneurship and supporting women-led enterprises.

    Proudly SA Local Wine Expo welcomes 3,000 visitors, with 83% women-led wine exhibitors

    The event was preceded by a dedicated Buyers' Session, where emerging winemakers were connected with wholesalers, retailers, liquor traders, restaurateurs and hoteliers. During these engagements, exhibitors showcased their products directly to potential buyers, creating valuable opportunities for future listings, partnerships and market access. The exhibitors' wines were sampled and evaluated for possible inclusion on retail shelves and wine lists across the country.

    "We are delighted by the overwhelming response and enthusiastic participation at this year's Local Wine Expo. The event successfully created a platform for producers, distributors and consumers to connect, share knowledge and explore new opportunities within the wine industry. The response we have received from exhibitors, buyers and members of the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

    "The event has grown in leaps and bounds, which is indicative of the resonance the Local Wine Expo has for all the stakeholders involved.

    "In addition to promoting wine appreciation and education, we are pleased that we can leverage this platform to generate significant business opportunities for exhibitors and create viable and sustainable commercial pathways for winemakers, thereby supporting the growth of the wine, tourism and hospitality sectors," said Eustace Mashimbye, chief executive officer of Proudly South African.

    Siphiwe Katjene, co-founder and chief executive officer of House of Azari, said the Local Wine Expo provides her brand with an opportunity to share its journey and reflect on both its milestones and challenges.

    "The Local Wine Expo gives us a platform to showcase our products, enhance brand visibility and unlock valuable networking opportunities. It also introduces us to new audiences and continues to assist us in building meaningful business relationships," said Katjene.

    The expo featured a range of activities, including guided wine tastings and business networking sessions designed to celebrate excellence in winemaking while fostering collaboration within the industry. Attendees also enjoyed regular Shesha 3.2.1 game activations, where participants tested their knowledge of South Africa through an interactive quiz and stood a chance to win wines and Shesha 3.2.1 game boards.

    Participants praised the quality of exhibitors, the diversity of wines on display and the valuable networking opportunities available throughout the event.

    The continued success of the Local Wine Expo reinforces Proudly South African's commitment to creating market access opportunities for local producers while encouraging consumers to support home-grown excellence and contribute to economic growth and job creation.

    This year's event was hosted in partnership with W&R SETA, FoodBev Manufacturing SETA, Gauteng Liquor Board, San Quentin, Gauteng Tourism Authority, Radio 2000 and SAfm.

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    Proudly South African seeks to influence local procurement in the public and private sectors, to increase local production and to influence consumers to buy local in order to stimulate job creation.
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