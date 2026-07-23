Stories of aspiration, friendship and determination take centre stage at the upcoming Proudly South African Local Wine Expo

Proudly South African is gearing up to host the annual Local Wine Expo from 24 to 26 July 2026 at its traditional home, the Prison Break Market in northern Johannesburg.

The three-day wine extravaganza is more than a celebration of local winemaking excellence. It is a platform where heartwarming stories of enduring friendships, lifelong dreams fulfilled, African heritage celebrated, and loved ones honoured are captured in every bottle and expressed through an array of distinctive varietals, from velvety, full-bodied reds to crisp and aromatic whites.

The Proudly South African Local Wine Expo is a free-entry annual event that predominantly celebrates emerging local wine producers. The expo not only introduces wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to exciting local brands but also creates valuable market access opportunities for participating winemakers.

This year's event is hosted in partnership with W&R SETA, FoodBev Manufacturing SETA, Gauteng Liquor Board, San Quentin and Gauteng Tourism Authority. A total of 29 wine exhibitors, most of them women winemakers, will showcase their products over the three-day event. Visitors can expect a diverse range of varietals, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Cap Classique and Sauvignon Blanc.

The 2026 edition of the Local Wine Expo will commence with a dedicated Buyers' Session on the opening day, where exhibitors will present their products to potential buyers, comprising bulk liquor traders, wholesalers, retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers and sommeliers.

The session will provide prospective buyers with exclusive access to premium locally produced wines, while exhibitors will have the opportunity to secure retail partnerships, listings and shelf space. The platform will also facilitate networking opportunities with industry professionals, encouraging collaboration and long-term business growth.

Behind the wine brands on display are remarkable stories of determination, resilience and celebration.

Aslina Wines is named after founder Ntsiki Biyela's grandmother, whose strength and determination inspired the brand. Biyela is recognised as South Africa's first Black female winemaker.

Nanola Wines, founded by Silindile Zuma, takes its name from the affectionate nickname her late father used for her, making every bottle a tribute to family and legacy.

Zulu Girl Wines was established by lifelong friends Pam Biyela and Sandy MaGumede, who built the brand around friendship, culture and celebration. The brand debuted at Standard Bank WineX in 2024.

Luc Mo Wines extends its storytelling beyond the bottle through wine-infused chocolates featuring Dipabi, a Basotho indigenous superfood, while highlighting themes of African heritage and royalty.

Meanwhile, House of Azari was born out of Siphiwe Katjene's long-held dream of creating a dedicated Cap Classique label. That dream has already yielded success, with the brand's Brut Rosé earning a Gold medal at the 2024 Intercontinental Wine Challenge.

For Lali Seane, founder of Lali Wines in Ga-Rankuwa, the journey has been rooted in making wine more accessible, helping to demystify wine culture and democratise enjoyment of the celebrated beverage.

"The inspiring stories behind many of the wine brands exhibiting at the Proudly South African Local Wine Expo reinforces our belief that supporting small businesses helps entrepreneurs realise their biggest dreams," says Eustace Mashimbye, chief executive officer of Proudly South African.

"The Local Wine Expo celebrates the diversity, excellence and growth of South Africa's wine industry, providing local winemakers with an important platform to showcase their talent and products while creating meaningful connections with consumers and industry buyers alike.

"Equally important, the expo creates commercial pathways for winemakers, particularly emerging entrepreneurs, by providing them with direct access to prospective retail buyers and consumers. It also allows producers to educate visitors about their wines, fostering long-term interest, support and potential placement in retail stores, restaurants, hotels and liquor outlets.

"We are grateful for the support we continue to receive from consumers and our valued sponsors, whose contributions have helped the event grow significantly over the years. We are equally humbled by the trust local winemakers have placed in us, helping establish the Local Wine Expo as one of the premier events on South Africa's wine-tasting calendar."

The brands that will be exhibiting at the Local Wine Expo are the following:

Company / Brand Name 1. Amari Lush 2. Amile Wines 3. Ayana Wines 4. Bombas Wines 5. Yethu Wines 6. Metsi Wines 7. Gariburg Wines 8. House of Azari 9. Khula Wine 10. MKJ Wines 11. Lali Wines 12. Lavo Wines 13. Luc Mo Wines 14. Nanola Wines 15. Petto Wines 16. Siwela Wines 17. St4u Wines 18. Thornleigh Wines 19. Toasted Barrels 20. Zoetendal Vineyards 21. Zoleka Wines 22. Zulu Girl Wines 23. Zintokazi Wines 24. House of D’licacy 25.Aslina Wines 26. Khulu Fine Wine 27. Mzansi Signature Wine 28. Phumi Wines 29. Gatalenna Signature Wines

The Local Wine Expo will run from Friday, 24 July until Sunday, 26 July.

To register for the event, visit https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/proudly-south-african-local-wine-expo-2026. Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. Follow us on Instagram (@proudly.sa), Facebook (@proudlysa), (@officialproudlysa) and Twitter (@ProudlySA) for the latest updates and sneak peeks leading up to the event.

Strictly no children under the age of 18 will be allowed at the venue. In the spirit of promoting safe driving and responsible drinking, Proudly SA requests that guests drink responsibly and never drive under the influence of alcohol. Patrons are encouraged to use e-hailing or chauffeur services or to have sober designated drivers.



