Cappy Lemonade Burst now in retailers nationwide

Cappy, owned by The Coca-Cola Company, is shaking up the juice category with the launch of Cappy Lemonade Burst, a new flavour delivering a sweet-meets-sour citrus kick.

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Cappy Lemonade Burst challenges the sameness of traditional juice flavours and introduces a more playful take on refreshment.

“Cappy Lemonade Burst is designed to disrupt the juice shelf,” said Mario I. Garcia, vice president and managing director of Coca‑Cola South Africa.

“South Africans are looking for refreshment with more attitude and excitement. This launch delivers a bold sweet and sour citrus kick that flips the script on what juice can be, while remaining accessible and relevant to consumers for everyday moments.”

Cappy Lemonade Burst is now available nationwide across major retailers and selected independent outlets in 200ml, 500ml, 1.25L and 1.5L pack sizes.