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Cappy shakes up the juice shelf with the launch of Cappy Lemonade Burst in South Africa
Zesty, bold and unapologetically refreshing, Cappy Lemonade Burst challenges the sameness of traditional juice flavours and introduces a more playful take on refreshment. Built to stand out, it delivers a distinctive sweet and sour kick that’s as enjoyable with meals as it is on the go.
“Cappy Lemonade Burst is designed to disrupt the juice shelf,” said Mario Garcia, vice president and managing director of Coca-Cola South Africa. “South Africans are looking for refreshment with more attitude and excitement. This launch delivers a bold sweet and sour citrus kick that flips the script on what juice can be, while remaining accessible and relevant to consumers for everyday moments.”
Cappy Lemonade Burst is now available nationwide across major retailers and selected independent outlets in 200ml, 500ml, 1.25L and 1.5L pack sizes.
The launch will be supported by a high-impact multi-channel marketing campaign, including experiential sampling, in-store visibility, social and digital content, influencer partnerships, out-of-home advertising and a new TV commercial, designed to drive trial and awareness.
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