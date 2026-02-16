OLC launches sponsorship division to drive strategic brand partnerships

Offlimit Communications (OLC) has officially launched its Sponsorship Division, strengthening its offering as one of Africa’s leading through-the-line engagement agencies and responding to growing demand for more strategic, performance-driven sponsorship solutions.

Offlimit Communications Sponsorship Team (From Right to Left): Garon Bloom, Shereen Zuma, Daniellia, Anthony Garstang

The new division expands OLC’s capability beyond activation, focusing on the development and execution of sponsorship platforms that deliver measurable business impact. It is designed to connect leading brands with premium sponsorship properties in ways that move audiences and drive long-term value.

Garon Bloom, managing director of OLC, notes that the collaboration with Anthony Garstang to establish this division has been a long-term strategic goal. “Anthony is one of the stalwarts of the Sponsorship industry and his joining us to expand our offering is long overdue. Partnering with him allows us to significantly enhance our client offering,” says Bloom. “The timing is ideal, and we look forward to the immense experience and expertise he brings to the agency.”

The division will be led by Anthony Garstang, a sponsorship specialist with over 20 years’ experience across sport and entertainment, working with multinational brands, rights holders and agencies. His career spans some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including working on the Fifa World Cup 2010™, Tour de France, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with the Springboks.

As Head of the Sponsorship Division, Garstang will focus on shaping sponsorship and execution strategies that will ensure brands create real meaningful connections with their target audiences, via carefully curated, measurable experiences.

"Sponsorships, when done right, have the power to create emotional connections that create long-lasting brand memories" says Garstang. "OLC has mastered the art of immersive brand engagement, and I’m excited to elevate this further by helping their clients leverage sponsorships in a way that will drive both cultural and business impact."

This expansion follows a period of significant growth for OLC and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for iconic global brands. With over 21 years of experience delivering high-profile brand experiences, OLC continues to demonstrate its ability to execute complex, multi-channel campaigns that resonate on a national scale.

From large-scale activations, experiential events to digital engagement and PR storytelling, OLC’s integrated approach ensures a seamless brand presence across all consumer touchpoints. The launch of the Sponsorship Division is a testament to the agency’s commitment to evolving alongside the market, offering specialized expertise that turns partnerships into impactful cultural moments.

With this landmark win and the launch of its Sponsorship Division, OLC continues to redefine the way brands connect with audiences, through strategic sponsorships, immersive experiences, and storytelling that resonates.



