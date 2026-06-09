Vollherbst opens the Cube in Stellenbosch to fast-track label prototyping for local brands

Vollherbst, a premium printer and labelling partner with a footprint across Europe and Africa, has opened its first local brand home in the Cape Winelands, named the Cube. The space serves as a dedicated label development and labelling evaluation hub, positioning the label at the forefront of how brands are seen and understood.

From the moment guests arrived, every detail reflected the Vollherbst philosophy; thoughtful design and meaningful experiences. Image supplied

Located at Bosman’s Crossing, a cosmopolitan hub in Stellenbosch, the Cube brings together international expertise and local market understanding in one environment. Here, brands can explore how they show up in the market through their labels, with Vollherbst guiding the process to ensure what a brand stands for is clearly recognised and ultimately chosen.

Headquartered in Germany, the opening of the Cube marks a significant milestone in Vollherbst’s international expansion and builds on more than two decades of collaboration across Africa.

Vollherbst partners with some of South Africa’s leading wine, sparkling wine and spirits brands - as well as international clients in the tobacco, fine food and cosmetic sectors.

Since 2004, the company has worked alongside local producers, developing long-standing relationships rooted in a shared ambition: to strengthen how brands compete and are perceived in increasingly demanding markets.

An environment for brand decisions

The intention is clear: “With the Cube, Vollherbst deepens its presence in Africa - bringing brand thinking, development and execution closer together,” says fourth generation owner, Matthias Vollherbst.

The name draws on one of geometry’s most fundamental forms: a structure defined by balance, clarity and proportion. the Cube builds on Vollherbst’s international model, combining the strengths of two environments into a single, connected system.

The evening brought together the people at the heart of the collaboration. Image supplied

In Germany, the company draws on over a century of printing expertise and label production.

In Stellenbosch, the Cube adds a dedicated environment for real-time collaboration, where brands are developed, tested and refined alongside Vollherbst, before being brought to life within its global production system.

Within this space, brands can define how they show up in the market through:

A creative space to work directly with international best-practice materials, finishes, and tools.



A consumer and market insight, bringing clarity to how products are seen and understood.



A local setup for prototyping, production, and delivery - enabling speed, flexibility, and efficient execution.



The result is an immediate and informed way of working: where ideas can be tested, refined and brought to market with clarity and confidence.

An invitation to rethink packaging

“With the Cube, we are creating a space where packaging becomes a conscious, strategic decision,” says Matthias.

Dr. Franz Vollherbst addressed guests and reflected on the relationships, partnerships and shared passion that have connected Vollherbst with the South African wine community for more than 25 years. Image supplied

“Brands are built by being clear, relevant and distinctive. Packaging is a lever for brand value. the Cube is designed to turn that into informed decisions and tangible results.”

He expands: “The move reflects confidence in a market where premium and aspirational categories continue to grow - increasing the importance of how products are presented, and how their value is perceived.”

Closer to where decisions are made

As markets become more competitive and consumer attention more limited, brands are required to be clearer, more intentional and more consistent in how they present themselves.

the Cube is designed to support this shift - bringing together clients, partners, creatives and industry leaders in a shared environment where brands can be explored, challenged and refined.

The Stellenbosch space will encourage focused industry conversations, creating an environment where ideas are tested against both creative ambition and market reality.

In the months ahead, the Cube will host curated sessions, workshops and collaborations, all focused on one goal: turning packaging into a measurable driver of brand value.