Canon South Africa brings executive leadership closer to customers in the Western Cape

Canon South Africa is strengthening its leadership presence in the Western Cape to better assist with its wider plan to increase alignment of regional operations with customer and national business requirements. The move also reflects the growing opportunity in the Western Cape’s commercial print and graphic arts sectors.

Historically, strategic decisions were driven from Gauteng and executed locally. Canon is changing that by giving the region a much stronger voice at an executive level.

Hendrik Badenhorst, head of Sales at Canon South Africa, was recently appointed to lead the Cape Town operation. The move marks a significant evolution in how the Western Cape has been run since the head office launched.

“The Cape Town branch has always had a strong hold across facilities, technical support, logistics and service delivery, but it never really had its own senior branch leadership steering the operation in parallel with head office,” explains Badenhorst. “It’s about becoming more holistically aligned as one company, rather than operating as a separate branch entity.”

The goal of this decentralised structure is to deliver consistent standards and faster local decision-making, ensuring a seamless experience for customers and clients across the board.

“Customers want to know that if they’re based in Cape Town, they have an escalation route in Cape Town,” he explains. “Canon is investing in the local market, not only by placing senior leadership in the region, but by changing the direction of the operation itself.”

Getting the recipe just right

Badenhorst brings a deeply practical perspective to the role, shaped by decades of experience in commercial print, graphic arts and business development. Having started his career as a qualified lithographer and graphic designer, he knows the industry from the ground up.

“I was the end user myself,” he says. “I was the person standing on the production floor, working on the presses, managing deadlines and delivering output. That understanding helps when you’re talking to customers because you know what their world looks like.”

This hands-on background shapes a leadership style focused on transparent, people-first fundamentals.

“The recipe for success lies in your people, your product, your support, your price, your availability and your stock,” he explains. “It’s getting all of those things together in the right proportions so that customers understand exactly why they should choose us.”

For Badenhorst, hitting this sweet spot is the critical first step before any commercial metrics can be realised.

“If we are successful, we should see stronger revenue contributions from the branch,” says Badenhorst. “But before the numbers come, you need the right recipe in place. You need customers to experience consistency, predictability and real value every time they engage with Canon.”

Looking ahead, Canon expects to strengthen the Cape Town branch to become a much larger strategic and revenue contributor to the national business.

Driving long-term growth and value

With Badenhorst at the helm, Canon South Africa’s renewed focus on the Western Cape marks a shift from simple regional expansion to a stronger local presence focused on customer relationships and long-term business growth.

By putting industry experience at the centre of the region's growth, Canon ensures that local businesses have a partner who doesn’t just understand corporate strategy but truly knows the daily grind of the production floor.

By combining local leadership with national support, Canon South Africa aims to build closer relationships with customers while strengthening its presence in the region.

Visit www.canon.co.za for the latest news and information on Canon South Africa’s full range of imaging technology and solutions.



