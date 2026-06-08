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    Circular fashion startup Kloset Klub secures Thinkroom backing

    Thinkroom has made its first seed investment into Kloset Klub, a circular fashion platform founded by Phumi Körber, in a deal co-invested with angel investor Frank Smit.
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Phumi Körber | image supplied
    Phumi Körber | image supplied

    The investment, the second seed cheque from Thinkroom’s early-stage portfolio, supports the company’s strategy of backing South African startups at an early stage with small, high-conviction investments. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

    Early backing for local founder

    Thinkroom said the investment follows a long-standing relationship with the founder and early visibility of the company’s development.

    “We’ve watched Phumi build Kloset Klub through real challenges, real pivots, requiring real grit,” said Catherine Young, founder of Thinkroom. “Her resilience and approach to building a business stood out early on.”

    Kloset Klub enables users to buy and sell pre-owned fashion through a curated resale model, peer-to-peer transactions, and managed wardrobe services. The platform focuses on unlocking value from unused clothing while offering more affordable access to higher-quality fashion.

    Focus on circular fashion model

    The platform positions itself within the growing circular fashion sector, combining resale listings, creator wardrobes, and managed collections.

    Thinkroom said its investment focus is on businesses with early traction, strong founder relationships and clear potential for scale.

    “This approach is about backing founders we know well, in businesses we believe can scale, with support that extends beyond capital,” the company said.

    Investor and founder views

    Founder of Kloset Klub, Phumi Körber, said the investment marks an important milestone for the business.

    “This is more than capital. It’s a vote of confidence in the journey we’ve been on,” she said. “Building a business is never linear, and having partners who understand that makes a difference.”

    Investor and co-investor Frank Smit said the platform is aligned with a shift towards more sustainable consumption models.

    “Kloset Klub is tapping into a powerful shift toward circular fashion, with a strong local lens,” he said.

    Growth plans and upcoming activation

    Kloset Klub will host a Women’s Day shopping event in Johannesburg on 9 August 2026, showcasing curated wardrobes from creators, resellers and private sellers.

    The company said the event will also introduce its managed wardrobe service, designed to help users monetise existing clothing items.

    Thinkroom said the investment reflects its broader approach of supporting early-stage founders with both capital and operational backing as they scale.

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