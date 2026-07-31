From beneficiary to boardroom: Cyril Madiba appointed to lead Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation

Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation has appointed former beneficiary Cyril Madiba as its chief executive officer, effective 1 August 2026, completing a remarkable journey from bursary recipient to organisational leader.

The Board confirmed Madiba's appointment following his tenure as Interim CEO since February 2026. He joined the Foundation in March 2024 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than a decade of experience spanning auditing, investment banking and the non-profit sector, including 10 years at Absa Group.

In 2005, Madiba, from a family that had never sent a child to university, applied for a bursary and was turned down more than once. When Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) finally said yes, it did more than pay his tuition; it opened a door. Twenty-one years later, he leads the Foundation that first supported him.

For Madiba, the appointment closes a circle that began with a single opportunity. CRET's support extended beyond tuition to academic guidance, mentorship and workplace exposure, enabling him to become the first in his family to graduate. He went on to qualify as a Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)), complete an MBA and earn national recognition, including the South African Institute of Chartered Accountant’s (Saica) Top 35 Under 35 and Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South Africans.

He has continued to give back, supporting more than 100 aspiring Chartered Accountants through mentorship and career guidance, and serving on boards including SAICA, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the CRET Alumni Board. His leadership has also been recognised beyond the Foundation, including as a finalist for Transformational Leader of the Year at the Future of Leadership Awards 2026.

For more than two decades, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation has invested in education, entrepreneurship, youth development and social cohesion, helping thousands of South Africans access opportunities and build sustainable livelihoods.

“This Foundation gave me a chance when I had run out of options, and it asked for nothing in return except that I use that chance well. Leading it now is not something I take lightly. Every young person we support today is where I once stood, and I intend to make sure the door that opened for me stays open, and wider, for them,” said Madiba.

“The Board's decision to appoint Cyril Madiba as Chief Executive Officer reflects both confidence in his leadership and alignment with the Foundation's purpose. During his tenure as CFO and Interim CEO, he demonstrated strategic leadership, financial discipline, sound governance oversight and the stakeholder stewardship required to guide the Foundation through its next phase of growth and impact.

He understands this organisation from the inside, not only its operations, but its purpose. His own journey with CRET reminds us why this work matters, and we are confident he will lead the Foundation with integrity, continuity and strategic focus,” said Dr Tshepo Motsepe, Chairperson of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation Board.

Madiba's story is not an isolated success. It is proof of the Foundation's model of identifying young South Africans with promise and providing the holistic support needed to turn potential into leadership.

His appointment reflects the Foundation's belief that investing in potential does more than change individual lives, it builds future leaders.

Under Madiba's leadership, the Foundation will continue to focus on educational advancement, youth development, entrepreneurship support, women and children and grow further sustainable funding partnerships that expand opportunity for South Africans.

Through its integrated programmes and partner entities, including Adopt-a-School Foundation, the Thari Programme, KST, Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) and Black Umbrellas, the Foundation addresses the full development pipeline, from education and skills development to entrepreneurship and employment.

As chief executive officer, Madiba carries that mission forward from within, shaped by having lived it first.



