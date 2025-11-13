A Journey of purpose, growth, and ubuntu: The Mandela Washington Fellowship experience of a CRET alumnus

When Thamsanqa (Thami) Gazide came across a LinkedIn post about the Mandela Washington Fellowship, he did not realise it would mark the beginning of a transformative journey. The post, shared by a friend whose leadership had flourished after the programme, sparked his curiosity: “Seeing how the experience elevated his leadership inspired me to apply,” he said.

When the acceptance email arrived, he was in disbelief. “Honestly, I was shocked. I did not think I stood a chance, especially when comparing my qualifications to other fellows. But that moment reminded me that purpose and passion often outweigh credentials.”

As a graduate of the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) family, he says the support he received helped prepare him for the challenge. “Chantelle and the team pushed me during a mock interview and helped me build confidence. They were with me every step of the way, from preparation to celebration, and their belief in me made all the difference.”

Thami graduated in 2024 with CRET’s support having achieved a BA Degree in International Relations.

Arriving in Jackson, Mississippi, one of the epicentres of African American history was both grounding and inspiring. “The first few days at Jackson State University were exciting and humbling. I was surrounded by brilliant minds from across Africa, each with a unique story. The energy was electric, and the hospitality made it easy to settle in. Jackson felt like home.”

The experience offered more than academic learning; it was a living classroom of ideas and cross-cultural exchange. “I learned as much from my peers as from the curriculum, about resilience, innovation, and Ubuntu across borders. I also realised how fortunate we are in South Africa. It was truly transformative.”

Through the Business Track, he explored how to balance profit with purpose. “One of the biggest lessons was how data-driven decision-making can strengthen accountability and sustainability.” Navigating diverse leadership styles pushed him out of his comfort zone, it was not always easy, but it taught him that empowerment is not something we give, it is something we co-create through listening, collaboration, and shared ownership.

One standout idea he hopes to bring home is the use of impact dashboards, visual tools that track progress in real time. “In the US, people rally behind local initiatives because they can see tangible results. I would like to pilot this concept in South Africa, especially in areas where CRET students are active. Imagine walking into a municipal office and seeing how many jobs were created that month or how many youths were trained, that kind of visibility builds trust and pride.”

Since returning home, he has wasted no time putting his lessons into action. At Blinkwater Mills, where Thami is employed, he is introducing Clifton Strengths-based team development and piloting impact dashboards to monitor progress on job creation and sustainability goals.

His community work through his own NGO, Philanathi Golden Stars, continues to grow as well. “We’re scaling our dumping-site-to-garden project, which has already supported more than 400 families, and establishing youth-led hubs to produce reusable sanitary pads,” he explains.

Reflecting on his journey, he says: “Leadership is not about having all the answers, it is about creating space for others to thrive. I have learned to lead with empathy, listen deeply, and trust the collective wisdom of my team.” His advice to other young South Africans and CRET graduates is simple: “Start where you are, use what you have, and never underestimate the power of purpose. Surround yourself with mentors, stay curious, and lead with heart, not ego.”

