The silent struggle: Why protecting teachers’ mental health must become a national priority

As South Africa observed Mental Health Month this October, rising concerns about teacher safety and well-being demand urgent attention. Recent data from the University of the Free State (2024) highlights how exposure to school violence significantly increases the risk of anxiety, depression, and burnout among educators.

Winnie Titi, a Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) alumna and educator at Ikusasa Comprehensive High School in Johannesburg

This comes amid increasing reports of bullying, substance abuse, and gang-related incidents in schools nationwide – challenges that are taking an emotional toll on teachers already burdened by overcrowded classrooms and administrative pressures.

One such teacher is Winnie Titi, a Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) alumna and educator at Ikusasa Comprehensive High School in Johannesburg. Passionate about teaching Life Sciences and English, Winnie also serves on her school’s Disciplinary Committee and School-Based Support Team (SBST), where she faces the daily reality of managing violence and trauma among learners.

“There was a time when a fight broke out between suspected gang members during school hours,” she recounts. “It was a very tense moment for everyone involved.”

Beyond the classroom, the impact of school-based violence is deeply personal. Living close to the school, Winnie has faced intimidation and threats from learners following disciplinary action. “The pressure doesn’t stop when the day ends,” she admits. “It follows you home.”

Building a safer, more supportive environment

Ikusasa Comprehensive High has begun informal efforts to foster teacher well-being. Staff support one another after difficult days, their principal provides flexibility where possible, and teacher well-being now features in SBST discussions. Yet, as Titi notes, such initiatives remain limited and largely dependent on goodwill rather than systemic policy.

“We are often expected to carry everything – teaching, discipline, emotional support, and admin – with very little protection,” she says.

Experts argue that the Department of Basic Education and community stakeholders need to address teacher well-being as a national priority. Suggested interventions include:

Employing school-based counsellors for teachers and learners



Strengthening security and accountability for school violence



Offering mental health and trauma support workshops



Developing policies that value and safeguard educators

A shared responsibility

Supporting teachers extends beyond professional care – it’s a community and policy issue. When educators are protected and emotionally supported, classrooms become safer, learning outcomes improve, and the national education system strengthens.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) continues to champion holistic youth and educator support, recognising that teachers’ mental health is inseparable from learner success.

This Mental Health Month and in the months ahead, the message is clear: protecting teachers is protecting education. Without emotionally healthy educators, no education reform can truly succeed.

At CRET, we remain committed to supporting alumni like Titi as they build strong, compassionate schools.

Media contact: Nomaswazi Nkosi, communications officer, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation | gro.asohpamarliryc@isoknn | 071 512 0932



