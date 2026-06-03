Ink meets intention: South Africa and China celebrate people-to-people exchange through art and education

The Silk Road Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition opens in Johannesburg, bringing together Chinese artists, South African learners, and cultural leaders in a landmark celebration of shared humanity.

There is something quietly powerful about watching an artist transform silence and ink into story. On Monday morning at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Illovo, Johannesburg, that quiet power filled the room as Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, together with its partner entity, Adopt-a-School Foundation, and in partnership with Buffalo Logistics and the China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, officially opened the 2026 Silk Road Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition.

The two-day exhibition, running from 1 to 2 June 2026, forms part of the official China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchange programme. Under the theme “Telling China’s Stories Well and Promoting China-Africa Cultural Exchange,” it gathers acclaimed Chinese artists, South African learners, government representatives, cultural stakeholders, and members of the public in a vibrant celebration of artistic collaboration, storytelling, and intercultural dialogue.

A distinguished delegation of artists from China travelled thousands of kilometres to share not only their work, but their heritage, traditions, and cultural identity, offering South Africans a meaningful opportunity to engage with the richness of Chinese calligraphy and painting, art forms shaped over centuries. Their works were brought to South African soil not merely to be admired, but to be experienced, questioned, and shared. They were joined by co-organising institutions including the Beijing Gudao Lanting Art Museum and the Calligraphy and Painting Institute of China-Africa General Commerce, whose presence gave the exhibition both artistic depth and cultural authority.

The opening ceremony drew a high-level gathering that included representatives from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, and academic leadership from Gibs. The morning began with a South African cultural dance performance, a fitting symbol of the reciprocal spirit at the heart of the occasion, before remarks from speakers who each reflected on what it means for two nations to invest deliberately in one another’s people.

For Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, the exhibition carries significance that extends well beyond its walls. The Foundation works across education, entrepreneurship, dignity, and opportunity through its partner entities, Adopt-a-School Foundation, KST, Thari Programme, Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, and Black Umbrellas, and has long held that exposure is one of the most transformative gifts a young person can receive. Learners from Foundation-adopted school formed a meaningful part of the day’s programme, not as passive audience members, but as active participants in cultural demonstrations, guided tours, and direct exchanges with the visiting artists.

“For Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, this is especially important because exposure changes lives. A learner encountering international art for the first time, watching an artist transform ink into story, or participating in a cultural demonstration may leave here seeing the world, and their own potential differently,” said Cyril Madiba, Interim CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

Making an international cultural exchange of this scale a reality required more than vision, it demanded meticulous coordination and the kind of partnership that works quietly but makes everything possible. Buffalo Logistics played a vital role in ensuring the smooth movement of artworks and exhibition materials, helping connect two continents through both commerce and culture.

Making an international cultural exchange initiative of this scale a reality required more than logistics, it required vision, coordination, and a shared commitment to building connections between people.

As a co-organiser of the exhibition, Buffalo International Logistics played a central role in facilitating the participation of the Chinese delegation, supporting the transportation of artworks and exhibition materials, and helping bring this landmark cultural exchange programme to South Africa. Drawing on its extensive presence across Africa and China, Buffalo helped transform the exhibition from an idea into a meaningful platform for dialogue, learning, and mutual understanding.

The company’s involvement reflects its broader commitment to strengthening ties between China and Africa, not only through trade and commerce, but also through education, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Zhang xin (Richard Zhang), CEO of Buffalo International Logistics, said:

“At Buffalo Logistics, we see ourselves as more than a logistics company. We are a bridge connecting Africa and China, connecting people, ideas, opportunities, and cultures. As a co-organiser of the Silk Road Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition, we are honoured to help bring Chinese artists, artworks, and cultural traditions to South Africa and create opportunities for meaningful engagement between our two peoples. We believe that lasting partnerships are built not only through trade, but through mutual understanding and human connection. Supporting initiatives such as this exhibition reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering deeper China-Africa cooperation and friendship.”

In the afternoon, the exhibition opened for an extended session of interactive calligraphy and painting demonstrations, a hands-on encounter that proved to be the day’s most intimate moment. Learners leaned in close, brushes in hand, guided by artists whose mastery made even a single stroke feel deliberate and alive. It was the kind of exchange that no textbook can replicate: two cultures, present and curious, teaching each other through the universal language of art.

The exhibition opens to the broader public on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, at Gibs, 26 Melville Road, Illovo, Johannesburg. Members of the community, educators, students, and art lovers are warmly invited to attend, experience the artworks, and take part in cultural exchange activities throughout the day.

South Africa’s future is in this room. May this exhibition inspire deeper friendship, greater understanding, and new possibilities for all who experience it.



