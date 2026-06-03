Why is toilet water the ESG priority no one talks about in commercial buildings?

The topic no one wants to talk about… But should

Let’s be honest. Toilet water is not a topic that naturally makes its way into boardroom discussions. It feels uncomfortable. It is often seen as operational rather than strategic. And in many organisations, it is quietly ignored in favour of more “visible” sustainability initiatives like energy, lighting, or HVAC upgrades.

But here is the reality.

Toilets are one of the largest and most consistent water users in any commercial building. In many cases, they account for up to half of total water consumption. That makes them one of the biggest untapped opportunities for commercial bathroom water conservation and commercial washroom cost savings.

So why is something so impactful so rarely discussed? And more importantly, how can facility managers bring this conversation into focus in a way that drives action?

Why do we overlook toilet water in ESG strategies?

1. It’s a sensitive and uncomfortable topic

Toilets are essential, but they are rarely seen as strategic assets. There is a natural hesitation to bring them into executive conversations. Compared to solar panels or energy dashboards, toilets do not feel like an obvious ESG headline. As a result, even though eco-friendly toilets and water efficient sanitation solutions can deliver measurable results, they are often deprioritised.

Top tip for facility managers: Reframe the conversation. Avoid focusing on the “toilet” itself and instead talk about water consumption, cost, and ESG impact. Language matters.

2. Out of sight, out of mind

Washrooms operate in the background. They are used constantly, but rarely monitored in detail. Unlike energy systems, which are increasingly digitised and complex, many buildings still lack visibility and data into water usage at fixture level. This makes it difficult to identify inefficiencies or justify investment in smart water-saving toilets or IoT-connected toilets.

Without data, toilet water remains invisible, and what is invisible rarely becomes a priority.

Top tip for facility managers: Start with a baseline. Calculate your current water usage. Better still, look at tech enabled low flush toilets that provide real-time data to strengthen your ESG reporting.

3. The “it’s already optimised” assumption

Many organisations believe they have already addressed water efficiency by installing “low flush” systems. However, traditional systems still use 6 to 9 litres per flush. Compared to modern low water use toilet technology, this is a significant gap. This assumption creates a false sense of optimisation, preventing organisations from exploring high efficiency toilets for commercial washrooms that can deliver up to 85% savings.

Top tip for facility managers: Challenge assumptions with facts. Accurately calculate your potential savings. Compare current usage against best-in-class solutions to highlight the gap between “acceptable” and “optimal.”

How can facility managers bring this topic to executives?

Turning toilet water into a strategic ESG priority requires the right approach. Here are three practical ways to open the conversation.

Compare “what is” vs “what could be”

Executives respond to clear, data-driven comparisons. Start by showing:

Current water usage per flush and annual consumption



Associated costs and carbon impact



The potential savings with modern commercial water efficient toilets

This is where Propelair plays a key role. The Propelair OneThreeFive toilet uses just 1.35 litres per flush, compared to traditional systems using up to 9 litres. That difference translates into substantial commercial toilet water savings and reduce water bills toilets outcomes. More importantly, Propelair supports this with:

Upfront business cases tailored to your building



tailored to your building Accurate projections of water, cost, and carbon savings



A risk reversal approach , where the cost of one installed toilet is credited if the estimated savings are not achieved. This removes uncertainty and gives executives confidence in the investment.

View the data behind this: https://propelair.com/case-studies/

Top tip for facility managers: Always lead with numbers. A clear comparison between current performance and potential savings is the fastest way to shift perception from “nice to have” to “must act.”

2. Link toilet water to ESG, risk, and compliance<1>

Toilet water is not just an operational issue, it is a strategic ESG lever. Water scarcity, rising utility costs, and increasing reporting requirements mean that organisations are under pressure to demonstrate measurable impact.

By implementing sustainable washroom solutions such as smart water saving toilets, organisations can:

Reduce overall water consumption significantly



Improve ESG reporting accuracy through data



Lower carbon impact linked to water treatment and pumping



Strengthen resilience in toilets for water-stressed regions

This positions toilet water as a risk and compliance issue, not just a maintenance concern.

Top tip for facility managers: Align your proposal with ESG metrics your organisation already tracks. This makes it easier for executives to see where toilet water fits into existing priorities.

3. Position it as a quick, scalable and continuous win

Unlike many sustainability initiatives, upgrading toilets does not require major behavioural change. Once installed, water saving toilets deliver consistent and continuous savings with every flush, for the lifespan of the product. This makes them:

Easy to implement across multiple sites



Highly scalable



Reliable in delivering predictable results

For organisations looking for immediate impact, this is one of the most straightforward ways to achieve commercial washroom cost savings, including proven maintenance savings while improving sustainability performance. When combined with IoT connected toilets, the ability to monitor and report on performance further strengthens the business case.

Top tip for facility managers: Start with an upfront business case and a pilot area. Demonstrating results in one location makes it far easier to secure approval for wider rollout.

The bigger picture: From overlooked to essential

The conversation around sustainability is evolving. Energy has dominated for years, but water is rapidly becoming a critical focus, especially in regions facing increasing pressure on supply and infrastructure. Toilets sit at the centre of this challenge. They are:

The most consistent water use point in a building



A major contributor to operational costs



A key opportunity for measurable ESG improvement

And yet, they remain under-discussed. By shifting the conversation, backed by data and supported by proven technologies like the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet, facility managers can reposition toilet water as a strategic priority.

Final thought: Toilet water may not be the most comfortable topic, but it is one of the most important. In a world where every drop counts, ignoring the largest and most consistent source of water use is no longer an option. The organisations that lead in ESG will not be the ones who talk about sustainability the most. They will be the ones who act on the opportunities others overlook. And toilet water is one of the biggest opportunities of all.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company delivering data-enabled, water-saving washroom solutions that help commercial and public organisations reduce water consumption, lower operating costs, enhance sustainability, improve hygiene, and enable smarter washroom management. www.propelair.com | info@propelair.com



