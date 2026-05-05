The real strategy behind commercial water savings

The complete guide to water-saving toilets, IoT, and sustainable washroom solutions.

Water is fast becoming one of the most critical operational risks for commercial buildings. Rising utility costs, infrastructure pressure, and increasing ESG reporting requirements are forcing organisations to rethink how water is managed across their estates. Yet, one of the biggest opportunities for commercial bathroom water conservation is often overlooked, the washroom itself.

From water-saving toilets to smart monitoring systems, the shift toward sustainable washroom solutions is no longer optional. It is measurable, trackable, and commercially beneficial. In this guide , we explore the most effective strategies, answer the most common questions around low flush toilets, and demonstrate real-world impact through case studies.

What are the top water conservation strategies in commercial buildings?

Short answer: The most effective strategies focus on high-consumption areas first, with toilets being the single biggest opportunity for commercial toilet water savings, followed by smart monitoring and behavioural optimisation.

Strategy The opportunity Why it matters Top tip for facility managers Strategy 1: Toilets — the number one water saving opportunity Toilets account for up to 60% of water consumption in commercial buildings (shopping centres, airports, hospitals, office blocks). Traditional systems use 6–9 litres per flush. Modern technology such as the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet uses just 1.35 litres per flush. The most successful strategies combine: Water efficient sanitation solutions

Design-led innovation (not behaviour-dependent)

Clear operational controls High frequency usage amplifies inefficiency

Every flush directly impacts water and sewage costs

Water treatment and pumping increase carbon emissions

Significantly reduces water abstraction, easing pressure on stressed municipal water systems

Lowers energy demand for water treatment and pumping

Decreases sewage volumes, reducing strain on wastewater infrastructure Start with your highest traffic washrooms first. A small number of high-use toilets will deliver the fastest ROI and the biggest water savings. Strategy 2: Smart monitoring and IoT integration Without accurate data, water usage is estimated rather than measured. IoT connected toilets and smart water saving systems like Propelair Connect provide: Real-time usage data

Instant identification of maintenance issues

Leak detection to reduce hidden water loss

Evidence-based ESG reporting This shifts water management from reactive to proactive. Enables data-driven decision-making

Replaces assumptions with real-time insights to accurately track water savings

Transforms maintenance from reactive to proactive, reducing downtime and preventing costly leaks

Strengthens ESG reporting with measurable, evidence-based data If you cannot measure it, you cannot manage it. Prioritise technologies that provide real-time usage and performance data. Strategy 3: Behavioural and system optimisation

Relying solely on user behaviour is unreliable. For example: Dual flush systems depend on user choice

Incorrect usage leads to wasted water

Lack of awareness reduces effectiveness Design-led, system-driven solutions ensure predictable, measurable water and cost reductions. Inconsistent user behaviour leads to unnecessary water waste at scale

Higher water usage drives increased energy demand for treatment and pumping

Relying on people to “do the right thing” introduces inconsistency and lost savings over time

Design-led, system-controlled solutions ensure consistent water savings Choose systems that remove user dependency. Design-led solutions outperform behaviour-led savings every time.

Watch our video here: How does the Propelair OneThreeFive work.

How do water saving toilets perform in real commercial environments?

Short answer: Real-world installations consistently show significant reductions in water use, cost, and carbon emissions.

A strong example is Siemens , a global engineering leader known for innovation and sustainability. At their South African campus, Siemens partnered with Propelair to improve water efficiency across multiple buildings.

Results achieved:

112 toilets installed



85% reduction in water usage



5.46 million litres saved annually



Significant carbon reduction



Improved operational reliability

This demonstrates how commercial washroom cost savings and sustainability can be achieved simultaneously.

See how this works in practice: https://propelair.com/case-study/siemens/

What are the most frequently asked questions about low flush toilets?

Modern low flush toilets are highly engineered systems designed to deliver performance, hygiene, and reliability, even in high-traffic commercial environments.

1. Are 1.5 litres of water enough to flush a toilet?

Yes. Extensive independent testing confirms that 1.35 litres is sufficient for an effective flush. Modern tech enabled low flush toilets use air-assisted technology to enhance performance, ensuring waste removal without increasing blockage risk.

2. Can a soft-close lid be used?

No. For optimal performance, the lid must seal quickly. This “close-to-flush” approach:

Improves flushing efficiency



Reduces queue times



Minimises airborne contamination (sneeze effect)

3. How are blockages cleared?

Blockages can be cleared using standard tools. However, the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet offers a unique dry flush function:

Activated via latch movement



Uses pressurised air to clear blockages



Minimises downtime in commercial washrooms

4. Are electric toilets safe and cost-effective?

Yes. Modern systems are fully certified and extremely efficient.

Energy consumption is minimal:

Approximately 0.33Wh per flush



Offset significantly by water and cost savings

Flexible power options include:

Direct mains connection



Backup battery systems

5. Can anyone install these toilets?

No. Installation starts with a site assessment.

This ensures:

Compatibility with existing infrastructure



Accurate savings projections



Compliance with warranty conditions

Only trained installers should complete installation.

6. Will it fit existing drainage systems?

Yes. During pre-installation assessment:

Drain compatibility is verified



Retrofit feasibility is confirmed

7. How does IoT work, and can it be retrofitted?

IoT-enabled systems:

Transmit real-time performance data



Alert maintenance teams instantly



Reduce downtime and service costs

Yes, IoT can be retrofitted to existing Propelair installations.

8. What is the purpose of QR-based asset tracking?

QR-based systems:

Enable real-time asset visibility



Track maintenance history



Provide performance analytics



Eliminates manual tracking and improves operational efficiency.

9. Why are Propelair toilets more hygienic?

The Propelair OneThreeFive toilet offers triple hygiene protection:

Antimicrobial materials in high-touch areas



Sealed lid reduces airborne germs



High-powered flush removes 99.9% of contaminants

10. Do these toilets require special cleaning?

No. Despite advanced technology:

Cleaning remains simple



Standard soap and water is sufficient



Rimless design improves accessibility

How does Propelair compare to other toilet technologies?

Not all toilet systems deliver the same level of efficiency. Air-assisted systems provide the most consistent performance with the lowest water use. Unlike many alternatives, Propelair is a tech enabled low flush toilet designed specifically for commercial scale usage.

System type How it works Standard WC (6L gravity) Water drops by gravity into pan. Simple design. High water consumption. Often requires double flushing. Dual flush Reduced flush for liquids. Dependent on user behaviour. Inconsistent savings. Pressure assisted Compressed refill water boosts next flush. Improved flush strength. Still water-dependent. Mechanically complex. Vacuum systems Central vacuum extracts waste. Highly efficient. Requires specialised infrastructure. Not suitable for standard retrofits. Macerating Waste shredded and pumped. Breaks down waste mechanically. Higher maintenance requirements. Compressed air (drop chamber) Trap door drops waste into chamber. Multiple moving parts. Increased complexity. Propelair OneThreeFive toilet 1.35L pan rinse + high velocity air flush in sealed lid. Uses 1.35L water + high-velocity air. Sealed lid ensures controlled flush. No double flushing required. Reduces water, sewage, and carbon.

Why this matters:

For organisations seeking sustainable toilets for facilities, the key differentiators are consistency of performance, Independence from user behaviour and measurable outcomes. Avoid solutions that rely on user behaviour. Consistent, controlled systems deliver predictable savings.

Curious about exponential savings? Book your call out now.

Final thoughts: Water efficiency in commercial buildings is no longer a “nice to have”, it is a measurable business strategy. The shift toward smart water saving toilets, IoT connected toilets, and sustainable washroom solutions is redefining how facilities operate. The question is no longer whether to act, but how quickly you can implement solutions that deliver real impact.

View the data behind Propelair’s OneThreeFive toilet: https://propelair.com/calculate-your-savings/

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company delivering data-enabled, water-saving washroom solutions that help commercial and public organisations reduce water consumption, lower operating costs, enhance sustainability, improve hygiene, and enable smarter washroom management. www.propelair.com | moc.rialeporp@ofni



