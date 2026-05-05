DSJ joins nationwide push to improve waste management

The programme, a community engagement initiative by Fibre Circle, offers curriculum-aligned recycling education and provides schools with designated colour-coded recycling bins.

“Zithande Mzansi continues to grow as more schools recognise the importance of embedding responsible waste practices early on. Each new school strengthens the programme’s impact, helping to build a generation that understands the value of recycling and reducing waste,” says Edith Leeuta, CEO at Fibre Circle.

For the DSJ, sustainability has long been a part of its curriculum through initiatives like community service and resource management. Joining the Zithande Mzansi programme is a natural next step in deepening its approach to environmental custodianship.

“Sustainability is already an important focus within our school, but this programme allows us to take a more hands-on, community-wide approach. It’s about shifting mindsets so that every learner and staff member understands their role and responsibility in managing waste, not just relying on systems behind the scenes,” says Priska Döring, Principal at DSJ.

During the workshops, learners and educators receive a breakdown of which materials are recyclable, the importance of separation at source, and tips on easily understanding which materials belong in which colour-coded bin.

In 2025, the Zithande Mzansi programme reached 291 schools across five provinces and is set to expand further in 2026, with more schools committing to improving recycling practices and reducing waste at source.

Schools interested in participating in the Zithande Mzansi programme are encouraged to get involved and be a part of a collective effort to drive responsible waste management across South Africa.