FibreCoin: Bringing recognition and digital rewards to South Africa’s waste pickers

South Africa’s informal waste pickers play a critical role in the country’s recycling value chain, collecting and recovering large volumes of recyclable materials that might otherwise end up in landfill. Despite their contribution, many waste pickers often operate without formal recognition, reliable records of their work, or access to transparent reward systems.

To help address these challenges, Fibre Circle has introduced FibreCoin, a digital payment and data platform designed to reward waste pickers for collecting fibre-based recyclable materials. The platform combines digital record-keeping, payment functionality, and performance tracking to create a more transparent and accountable recycling ecosystem.

A digital platform for the circular economy

FibreCoin has been developed to digitally record recyclable material collections, track collection volumes, and calculate incentives for participating waste pickers. By transforming collection data into measurable value, the platform helps ensure that recycling efforts are accurately recognised and rewarded.

The system is designed to support both waste pickers and buy-back centres. Waste pickers benefit from improved recognition of their work and access to mobile-friendly payment options, while buy-back centres gain a streamlined tool for managing transactions and reporting collection data.

Empowering waste pickers

A key objective of FibreCoin is to provide waste pickers with greater visibility and financial transparency. Through the digital application, users can:

Record paper and paper packaging collections.



Track earnings and collection performance.



Receive transparent service-fee rewards.



Access mobile-based payment solutions.

By digitising these processes, FibreCoin aims to strengthen trust, improve accountability, and create opportunities for waste pickers to participate more fully in South Africa’s growing circular economy.

Driving inclusion and accountability

As producer responsibility organisations and industry stakeholders work toward more sustainable waste management solutions, accurate data and transparent reporting have become increasingly important. FibreCoin addresses these needs by providing a system that records and tracks recyclable material collections in real time, helping create a more reliable flow of information across the recycling value chain.

The platform’s broader goal is to support a more inclusive circular economy—one where every kilogram of recyclable material collected is recognised and rewarded. As Fibre Circle describes it, FibreCoin is about “turning every kilogram collected into recognised value.”

Getting started

Waste pickers and recycling stakeholders interested in learning more about the platform or signing up can visit the FibreCoin website at https://fibrecoin.co.za/.

Through innovation, transparency, and digital inclusion, FibreCoin is helping to elevate the role of waste pickers while creating new opportunities for participation in South Africa’s recycling and circular economy sectors.



