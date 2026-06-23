Fibre Circle rewards top recycling schools in Zithande Mzansi Back2School competition

Fibre Circle has recognised some of South Africa's top recycling schools in the inaugural Zithande Mzansi Back2School Competition, rewarding learners' environmental efforts with valuable resources to support their schools.

Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation (PRO) for South Africa's paper and paper packaging sector, recently celebrated the achievements of young environmental champions during a prize handover ceremony at Palmview Primary School, the overall winner of the inaugural Zithande Mzansi Back2School Recycling Competition.

The competition, which forms part of the broader Zithande Mzansi programme, encourages schools to participate in recycling activities that promote responsible waste management, environmental awareness and the principles of a circular economy. Through their efforts, participating schools helped divert valuable recyclable paper materials from landfill while inspiring learners to become active custodians of the environment.

Palmview Primary School emerged as the overall winner, earning a prize package to the value of R30 000. Between January and March 2026, the school collected an impressive 2,389 kg of recyclable paper waste. Winners were determined using a per-learner collection ratio, which considered both the volume of recyclable material collected and the number of learners enrolled at each school. Palmview achieved the highest ratio among participating schools, securing first place in the competition.

The runners-up were:

Second Prize (R20,000): Olympia Primary School

Third Prize (R10,000): Northview Primary School

The prizes will be awarded in the form of equipment, educational resources, tools and other school needs, up to the value of the respective prize amounts. This approach ensures that the awards directly benefit learners and contribute to improving the schools' learning environments.

“These schools have demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship and have shown how young people can play a meaningful role in creating cleaner, more sustainable communities,” said Dumisani Khumalo of Fibre Circle. “We encourage learners to continue recycling and inspiring others to take positive action for the environment.”

Fibre Circle also recognised the vital role played by collection partners and recycling SMMEs in the success of the competition. Their dedication to collecting recyclable materials and supporting schools helped strengthen local recycling value chains while advancing South Africa's circular economy.

Phoenix for the Planet received the Top SMME Collector Award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the programme. Working closely with participating schools, the organisation motivated learners, promoted recycling initiatives and collected the highest volume of recyclable paper waste among participating collectors.

Fibre Circle extends its sincere appreciation to Palmview Primary School, Olympia Primary School, Northview Primary School, Phoenix for the Planet, and all participating schools, educators, learners, parents, collectors and recycling partners whose efforts contributed to the success of the initiative.

The organisation also acknowledges the valuable support of municipalities and local stakeholders in the communities where participating schools are based. Their partnership and commitment to environmental sustainability helped strengthen recycling awareness and encourage positive environmental action.

As the first year of the competition, the results have been highly encouraging. Fibre Circle looks forward to expanding the initiative in the years ahead, increasing participation and creating even greater environmental and social impact in schools and communities across South Africa.

Through initiatives such as the Zithande Mzansi Back2School Recycling Competition, Fibre Circle remains committed to empowering the next generation to build a cleaner, more sustainable future.