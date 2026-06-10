Fibre Circle celebrates young environmental champions in eThekwini

More than 60 eThekwini schools collected 44 tonnes of recyclable waste, demonstrating how learner-led environmental action can make a meaningful contribution to sustainability and responsible waste management.

Winning Schools

Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation for the South African paper and paper packaging sector, is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of the eThekwini Waste Management Directorate’s Schools Recycling Competition. The initiative culminated in an awards ceremony held on World Environment Day, 5 June 2026, at the Yellowwood Park Civic Hall.

The competition successfully mobilised over 60 schools across the region, resulting in the collection of 44 tonnes of recyclable waste. Learners competed across three specific categories – paper, plastic, and metal – demonstrating a profound commitment to environmental stewardship.

“This initiative is a powerful reminder that environmental action flourishes with youth participation and that stewardship begins with our children,” noted Edith Leeuta, Fibre Circle CEO.

Key highlights of the event:

Massive Impact: 44 tonnes of recyclables diverted from landfills through learner-led efforts.



Industry Collaboration: The event was supported by key industry partners, including Fibre Circle, alongside the Department of Education and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).



Innovation and Creativity: Attendees were treated to an inspiring “waste into fashion” showcase by the Durban University of Technology (DUT), reflecting the creative potential of circular economies.



The Launch of Recyco: Fibre Circle proudly sponsored the production and launch of Recyco, the City’s second recycling mascot. Recyco will serve as an engaging brand ambassador to inspire responsible waste management and awareness among learners and residents alike.

During the ceremony, Fibre Circle CEO Ms. Edith Leeuta delivered a message of support, emphasising the importance of education and industry collaboration in driving environmental responsibility. The keynote address was delivered by Ms Mamogala Musekene, DDG: Chemicals and Waste Management of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, who joined Ward 64 Councillor Norman Gilbert in recognising the schools' achievements.

Winning schools in each category received prizes designed to provide essential school resources and further assist with on-site waste management equipment.

Fibre Circle extends its congratulations to all participating schools and learners who have made this one of the most impactful environmental initiatives in the region.



