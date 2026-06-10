South Africa
ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Fibre CircleTrialogueCatchwordsUniversity of PretoriaOnPoint PRCyril Ramaphosa FoundationPropelair SATopco MediaKantarMedia Development and Diversity AgencyBlu Label MediaFOUR PAWSFoodForward SAJoe PublicOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Fibre Circle celebrates young environmental champions in eThekwini

    , issued by Fibre Circle
    10 Jun 2026
    10 Jun 2026
    More than 60 eThekwini schools collected 44 tonnes of recyclable waste, demonstrating how learner-led environmental action can make a meaningful contribution to sustainability and responsible waste management.
    Winning Schools
    Winning Schools
    Fibre Circle celebrates young environmental champions in eThekwini
    Fibre Circle celebrates young environmental champions in eThekwini

    Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation for the South African paper and paper packaging sector, is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of the eThekwini Waste Management Directorate’s Schools Recycling Competition. The initiative culminated in an awards ceremony held on World Environment Day, 5 June 2026, at the Yellowwood Park Civic Hall.

    The competition successfully mobilised over 60 schools across the region, resulting in the collection of 44 tonnes of recyclable waste. Learners competed across three specific categories – paper, plastic, and metal – demonstrating a profound commitment to environmental stewardship.

    “This initiative is a powerful reminder that environmental action flourishes with youth participation and that stewardship begins with our children,” noted Edith Leeuta, Fibre Circle CEO.

    Key highlights of the event:

    • Massive Impact: 44 tonnes of recyclables diverted from landfills through learner-led efforts.
    • Industry Collaboration: The event was supported by key industry partners, including Fibre Circle, alongside the Department of Education and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).
    • Innovation and Creativity: Attendees were treated to an inspiring “waste into fashion” showcase by the Durban University of Technology (DUT), reflecting the creative potential of circular economies.
    • The Launch of Recyco: Fibre Circle proudly sponsored the production and launch of Recyco, the City’s second recycling mascot. Recyco will serve as an engaging brand ambassador to inspire responsible waste management and awareness among learners and residents alike.

    During the ceremony, Fibre Circle CEO Ms. Edith Leeuta delivered a message of support, emphasising the importance of education and industry collaboration in driving environmental responsibility. The keynote address was delivered by Ms Mamogala Musekene, DDG: Chemicals and Waste Management of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, who joined Ward 64 Councillor Norman Gilbert in recognising the schools' achievements.

    Winning schools in each category received prizes designed to provide essential school resources and further assist with on-site waste management equipment.

    Fibre Circle extends its congratulations to all participating schools and learners who have made this one of the most impactful environmental initiatives in the region.

    Share this article

    About Dumisani Khumalo

    Marketing & Communications Manager at Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle is a government-recognised producer responsibility organisation. We manage extended producer responsibility programmes to keep paper and paper packaging, which are renewable and recyclable products, out of South Africa’s landfills.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz