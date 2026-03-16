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    New Gauteng campaign aims to boost recycling of used beverage cartons

    Initiative partners with buy-back centres to increase collection rates and raise awareness that liquid board packaging can be recycled.
    , issued by Fibre Circle
    16 Mar 2026
    16 Mar 2026
    New Gauteng campaign aims to boost recycling of used beverage cartons

    Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation for the South African paper and fibre-based packaging industry, has launched a liquid board packaging (LBP) recycling campaign across Gauteng.

    The campaign, which kicked off with an activation at the KG & Jeany Recyclers in Pretoria North, aims to increase the recycling collection of used beverage cartons and educate communities on the recyclability of these household products. “So many South Africans have these products in their homes but often do not know that they can be recycled,” says Michel-le’ Gamalitshoyo, communications and programme manager at Fibre Circle. “We are working with local SMME buy-back centres to change this”.

    Liquid board packaging, commonly used for milk, long life beverages, custards, juices and other household liquids, is recyclable, yet often ends up in landfills due to low public awareness and limited separation-at-source.

    New Gauteng campaign aims to boost recycling of used beverage cartons

    The programme, which partners with local buy-back centres, offers on-site demonstrations and incentives to waste reclaimers through a rewards programme, highlights the value of cartons as a recyclable material and the role of waste reclaimers as contributors to South Africa’s circular economy.

    Over the coming weeks, the campaign will expand to include Bontle Ke Tlhago in Diepsloot, Greener Pastures in Kempton Park, Mr Bin and Trash2Treasure Soweto, and Purpose Recyclers in South Johannesburg.

    “These partners will serve as collection hubs where communities can deliver used beverage cartons in exchange for retail vouchers and other people-centred incentives,” explains Gamalitshoyo.

    New Gauteng campaign aims to boost recycling of used beverage cartons

    By increasing access points, the campaign aims to ensure that often overlooked beverage cartons are recognised as valuable recyclable materials. “Our work with buy-back centres and reclaimers is central to building a truly circular economy,” says Gamalitshoyo. “By supporting informal collectors and providing trusted drop-off points, we’re unlocking value and ensuring that more packaging is recovered, reused, and kept out of landfills.”

    Fibre Circle calls on locals to drop off their used milk, juice, custard, and long life beverage cartons to the nearest participating buy back centre.

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    About Zahra Fridie

    Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle is a government-recognised producer responsibility organisation. We manage extended producer responsibility programmes to keep paper and paper packaging, which are renewable and recyclable products, out of South Africa’s landfills.
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