Hotel Verde launches initiative to support Western Cape charities

Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting community organisations in the Western Cape through guest bookings.

Source: Supplied

Known as Room-to-Give, the programme will see R10 from every room night booking donated equally to four beneficiary organisations each quarter. For the first quarter of the initiative, a total of R41,850 will be distributed.

The contribution is funded by the hotel and does not increase the cost of guest bookings. Guests can also choose to make additional donations or contribute Verdinos, the hotel's in-house rewards currency earned through sustainability activities.

Four organisations selected

The first beneficiaries of the initiative are Childline Western Cape, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) and Learn to Read Daycare Centre in Hermanus.

Childline Western Cape provides child protection, counselling and support services to vulnerable children and families.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, established in 1872, operates across more than 3,200 square kilometres and focuses on animal rescue, veterinary care, sterilisation programmes and animal welfare advocacy.

POWA provides counselling, shelter, legal support and skills development services for women affected by abuse, while also participating in advocacy and awareness programmes.

Learn to Read Daycare Centre, based in the Zwelihle community in Hermanus, provides early childhood development and educational support to approximately 70 children.

Linking tourism and community impact

“This initiative is about creating a more direct link between hospitality and community impact,” says Mario Delicio, owner and director of Hotel Verde.

“Sustainability is not only about environmental responsibility. It is also about supporting people, organisations and communities in need, through meaningful, credible ways."

The hotel said donation totals will be reported quarterly to provide visibility into how funds are distributed among beneficiary organisations.

According to Hotel Verde, the initiative forms part of its broader sustainability strategy and aims to create a more direct connection between tourism activity and community support.

Additional donations encouraged

Guests do not need to opt in for their stay to contribute to the initiative, as support is generated through the hotel's contribution model.

A dedicated donation facility is also available through the Hotel Verde website for guests and members of the public who wish to provide additional support to participating organisations.

The hotel says the initiative is intended to encourage greater discussion around the role tourism businesses can play in supporting the communities in which they operate.