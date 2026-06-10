Table Mountain Cableway to close for annual maintenance

Visitors planning a trip to Table Mountain between 27 July and 9 August 2026 will need to make alternative arrangements as the Table Mountain Cableway temporarily closes for its annual maintenance programme.

Source: Archive

The shutdown will allow for inspections, testing and maintenance work to be carried out on the Cableway. During this period, all facilities and commercial operations at the Upper and Lower Stations will be closed to the public.

“Safety remains our highest priority, and this annual maintenance period is a critical part of ensuring that the Cableway continues to operate safely and reliably for the millions of people who visit us each year,” says Wahida Parker, managing director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

“We understand that the temporary closure may be disappointing for visitors who already have travel plans in place, and we appreciate their understanding while we carry out this essential work. These inspections and maintenance activities form part of our ongoing commitment to world-class safety standards.”

Hiking routes remain open

While hiking routes on Table Mountain will remain accessible, all summit and station facilities will be closed throughout the maintenance period.

This includes VIEWS by De Grendel, TEN67 Eatery, KLOUD Bar, TAP Bar, The Shop at the Top, as well as other food and beverage outlets, retail stores and ablution facilities.

As cable car operations will be suspended during the shutdown, hikers will need to descend the mountain on foot.

Visitors are advised to carry sufficient water, snacks, warm clothing and appropriate hiking gear.

Birthday tickets

South African citizens celebrating birthdays in July or August will still be able to redeem their free birthday return ticket during their birthday month, provided the visit falls outside the maintenance closure period.

TMACC said operational updates will continue to be shared through its website and official social media channels.

The Cableway is expected to reopen on 10 August 2026, weather permitting.