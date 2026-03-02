Propelair on why public washrooms are emerging as one of the biggest water-saving opportunities for 2026

Move past pilots and deliver measurable water savings with immediate effect

When analysts, utilities, and infrastructure planners talk about meaningful water savings in 2026, they are rarely referring to small lifestyle changes or domestic efficiency tweaks. Instead, the focus is firmly on high-use environments, where retrofittable technologies can deliver immediate, measurable reductions without relying on people to change their behaviour . In this context, public and commercial washrooms emerge as one of the most powerful and overlooked opportunities for large-scale water conservation.

2026 also marks a shift in how water efficiency decisions are being made. Escalating global water stress, tightening regulation, rising utility costs, and growing ESG scrutiny are forcing organisations to move faster and with greater confidence. The emphasis is no longer on trial projects or pilot programmes. 2026 is about scale and certainty, not experiments . Building owners and facilities teams are prioritising solutions that are already proven, independently verified, and operating successfully across thousands of real-world installations. To see how this looks in practice, explore Propelair’s global case studies.

Action point for facility managers: Conduct an immediate audit of toilet and urinal water use in your highest-footfall washrooms

Where the biggest water savings will come from in 2026

The largest water-saving opportunities in 2026 will come from public and commercial buildings, particularly those with high footfall and intensive daily use. Offices, universities, hospitals, transport hubs, retail centres, stadiums, and leisure facilities all share a common feature: washrooms account for a significant proportion of indoor water consumption.

Within these spaces, toilets are consistently the single largest indoor water user and a cost hotspot . Traditional gravity-flush systems, even so-called low-flow toilets, still consume multiple litres of potable water per flush and are used thousands of times per day in busy environments. This combination of frequency and volume makes toilets one of the fastest routes to substantial, repeatable savings when upgraded at scale.

Importantly, the most effective technologies in this space are those that do not rely on behavioural change . Facilities teams increasingly recognise that design-led efficiency, rather than user compliance, is what delivers reliable results across diverse buildings and demographics.

Water-saving technology for 2026: Ultra-low-flush toilets in public washrooms

If there is one water-saving intervention that stands out above all others for 2026, it is the widespread adoption of ultra-low-flush toilets in public washrooms.

Propelair leads this category as the most impactful single retrofit available today. Its air-assisted toilet technology uses just 1.35 litres per flush, achieving 80 to 85 percent reductions in toilet water consumption at scale, without compromising performance, hygiene, or user experience. Crucially, these savings are independent of user behaviour and are delivered automatically, every time the toilet is used.

What sets Propelair apart is that these results are not laboratory estimates or sales projections. They are proven outcomes , supported by more than a decade of global case studies across education, healthcare, commercial offices, retail, banking, and transport infrastructure. Organisations adopting ultra-low-flush toilets are seeing immediate reductions in water use, utility costs, and associated carbon emissions, often with short payback periods and long-term resilience benefits. Ultra-low-flush toilets represent the fastest, most reliable route to large-scale impact, backed by real data, not promises.

For a deeper look at how this technology performs in real buildings, watch how Propelair toilets work and explore verified customer results across multiple regions here.

Action point for facility managers: If you do one thing in 2026 to reduce water use in public or commercial buildings, ask for a Propelair business case. Our unique business approach presents an in-depth case study that outlines your water, cost, and time savings, prior to installation. We are so confident in our product’s performance, we’ll offer to credit the cost of one installed product if calculated water savings are not met within the first three months of installation.

Other key washroom water-saving technologies gaining traction in 2026

While toilets remain the primary driver of washroom water consumption, several complementary technologies are gaining momentum as part of broader efficiency strategies.

Waterless and ultra-low-water urinals: In male washrooms, urinals play a significant role in daily water use. Propelair’s Pulse urinal is engineered for performance and sustainability, using just 500ml of water per flush. Its smart design combines IoT connectivity, an advanced algorithm, and a concealed sensor.

At the heart of this innovation is PulseLogic — Propelair’s proprietary, intelligently developed flushing system that only flush when necessary, not after every use, based on real-time usage patterns, delivering water savings of up to 99%. When combined with ultra-low-flush toilets, urinals help facilities further reduce potable water demand and operational costs.

Smart leak detection in large buildings: Leak detection systems are increasingly used to identify hidden losses in complex estates. While valuable, these technologies prevent waste rather than eliminate baseline consumption and work best alongside high-efficiency fixtures.

Sub-metering and usage analytics: Advanced metering provides visibility into where water is being used and wasted, supporting better decision-making and ESG reporting. Data alone, however, does not reduce consumption without efficient end-use technology in place.

Low-flow taps and showers: Flow-restricted fittings can contribute incremental savings, particularly in hospitality and leisure environments. Propelair water-saving faucet, Contour Flow, places sustainability at your ‘fingertaps’! It is a sensor-operated tap that reduces water consumption while enhancing hygiene and control.

Greywater reuse where applicable: Greywater systems can be effective in certain new-build or heavily refurbished sites, but their complexity and cost mean they are not always suitable for retrofits.

These solutions should be viewed as complementary, not substitutes, with the greatest gains achieved when foundational water use, especially toilets and urinals, is addressed first.

Action point for facility managers: research and prioritise retrofittable, proven technologies, such as Propelair, that deliver guaranteed savings without relying on user behaviour.

A broader lens: Beyond washrooms

Although washrooms offer the fastest route to measurable savings, organisations in 2026 are increasingly taking a wider view of water efficiency. Areas worth further investigation includes whole-building water strategies, where fixtures, monitoring, and maintenance work together as a system.

Water efficiency is also becoming tightly linked to net zero commitments and ESG reporting, with verified reductions supporting disclosures, certifications, and investor confidence. Water resilience planning, particularly in regions facing supply constraints, is now a core operational concern rather than a future risk. For some sites, especially remote or infrastructure-limited locations, off-grid and supply-constrained solutions are also shaping investment decisions.

These broader considerations reinforce the importance of starting with proven, high-impact interventions that deliver immediate results.

Action point for facility managers: Map washroom upgrades into a wider building water strategy.

CTA: Curious about exponential savings? Book your call out now

Final thoughts: Proven savings beat promises in 2026

The era of theoretical water savings is over. In 2026, what matters is data, scale, and reliability. Organisations can no longer afford to wait for experimental solutions or rely on behavioural change to deliver essential efficiency gains.

Public washrooms remain the fastest and most effective route to impact, with ultra-low-flush toilets and low water or waterless urinals offering unmatched reductions in water use, costs, and carbon emissions. By focusing on technologies that are already proven in real buildings, organisations can move confidently from ambition to action.

Action point for facility managers: Lower your operating cost: Save money, save water!

By: Zea Gove, global brand strategist and marketing manager, Propelair

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company delivering data-enabled, water-saving washroom solutions that help commercial and public organisations reduce water consumption, lower operating costs, enhance sustainability, improve hygiene, and enable smarter washroom management. www.propelair.com | moc.rialeporp@ofni.